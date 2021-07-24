Badges in Pokemon Unite: What do they do?

Players of Pokemon Unite are interested in the significance of Badges, also known as Medals, in the new game.

Badges are accolades given to players at the end of a Pokemon Unite match that honor them for specific ways they helped their team reach victory.

This article is a guide to all of the Badges currently available in Pokemon Unite and how to earn them.

How to earn Badges in Pokemon Unite

Before getting into the various Badges and how they are earned in a Pokemon Unite match, it's important for players to note that Medals provide no useful bonuses and are purely a shout out for doing well in a match.

The following is every Badge that can be earned in a Pokemon Unite game:

Assist - player had the most assists

Best Score - player scored the most goals

Healed - player healed the most damage

Injured - player received the most damage

KO - player inflicted the most KOs

Goal Interrupt - player interrupted the most goals

Silver All-Rounder - player earned MVP score of 70+

Silver Attack - player earned MVP score of 70+

Silver Defense - player earned MVP score of 70+

Silver Speedster - player earned MVP score of 70+

Silver Supporter - player earnerd MVP score of 70+

Additionally, there is a Gold version of the Badge for each of the categories of Pokemon including- All-Rounder, Attacker, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter. In order to earn the Gold Badge for their Pokemon in a match, players must achieve an MVP score of 80+ in their category.

As of now, these are all of the Badges that can be earned in Pokemon Unite. While there aren't any bonuses for achieving them in a match, Medals do show players which areas of the game they did well in.

