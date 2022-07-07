Battle Weekend 2022 in Pokemon GO: Schedule, bonuses, and moves

The latest Pokemon GO Battle Weekend will fall right in the middle of the game's 6th Anniversary event.

The Battle Weekend is the perfect time for trainers to show off their power and use their favorite Pokemon to defeat other trainers. It also offers a few chances to obtain some really great rewards.

Players can participate in the Battle Weekend on July 9 and 10, take on Team GO Rocket Leaders, and earn a handful of bonuses and a set of exclusive moves that certain Pokemon can learn upon evolving.

Schedule for the July Pokemon GO Battle Weekend

We can't wait for the adventures we'll have in the years to come. Let's GO!



#PokemonGO6Anniversary Since 2016, Trainers around the world have ventured outside and discovered Pokémon in the world around them. What an amazing time it's been!We can't wait for the adventures we'll have in the years to come. Let's GO!

Since it's the Battle Weekend, players can expect it to take place on Saturday and Sunday. The event kicks off on July 9, 2022, at 12:00 am and lasts until July 10, 2022, 11:59 pm. The good thing is that the times mentioned are local times, so players don't have to adjust to any specific time zones.

During the event, trainers will have access to the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. The CP limits are 1500, 2500, and unlimited for the Masters League.

Team GO Rocket Leaders will also be showing up throughout the event. If players defeat them and find the hideout of GO Rocket Boss Giovanni, they'll have a chance at capturing Shadow Latios.

Pokemon GO Battle Weekend bonuses

Niantic is providing plenty of bonuses throughout this weekend. This will increase some encounters, allow for extra battles, and provide more XP or Stardust when actions have been completed.

Here is every bonus on offer by the July Battle Weekend:

Trainers can partake in up to 20 GO Battle League sets each day.

Using a Charged TM on a Shadow Pokemon can help it forget the Frustration Charged Attack.

Team GO Rocket balloons will be appearing every two hours.

Players will receive one extra Raid Pass per day.

Team GO Rocket Grunts provide two Mysterious Components when defeated.

Team GO Rocket Grunts provide 50% extra Stardust when defeated.

Players can earn 5x Stardust from GO Battle League Rewards.

Players can earn 50% extra XP from Raid Battles during Battle Weekend.

Players can encounter Legendary Pokemon in GO Battle League encounter rewards at Rank 16 and higher.

All of these bonuses in Pokemon GO will disappear once the Battle Weekend has ended.

Pokemon GO Battle Weekend exclusive moves

Well done!



Congratulations, Trainers! Thanks to your efforts during Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin, you've earned Ultra Unlock bonuses for the Anniversary Event and Battle Weekend!Well done!

A special Ultra Unlock bonus will be available this weekend, known as "Blast from the Past." Trainers can evolve certain first-evolution partner Pokemon to teach them attacks that were available in previous events.

Here are the attacks and the Pokemon that can be evolved to learn them:

Frenzy Plant (Charged Attack): Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, Turtwig, and Snivy

Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, Turtwig, and Snivy Blast Burn (Charged Attack): Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, and Tepig

Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, and Tepig Hydro Cannon (Charged Attack): Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, and Oshawott

Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, and Oshawott Dragon Breath (Fast Attack): Charmander

Save any Candy for the above Pokemon to evolve them during the Pokemon GO Battle Weekend. They will have access to some extremely powerful attacks during that event.

