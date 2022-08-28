Best Buzzwole weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Buzzwole is perhaps the most intimidating of the Ultra Beasts that have arrived in Pokemon GO. Essentially a muscular mosquito, it's a Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon, meaning it resists attacks that are Fighting, Ground, Bug, Grass, and Dark-type. Thankfully, it has about just as many weaknesses.

If trainers decide to take on Buzzwole in a Pokemon GO Raid, they'll want to make sure they bring along a Flying, Fire, Psychic, or Fairy-type with multiple attacks that match the typing.

Exploring Buzzwole weaknesses in Pokemon GO

It will take a lot of firepower to defeat Buzzwole in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Four weaknesses are quite a few for a Pokemon of this strength. Players might face a problem with bringing in a partner to take on Buzzwole that has a Flying, Fire, Psychic, or Fairy-typing — or perhaps a mix of the bunch.

It is important to use a Pokemon that has attacks that match its typing. This gives it a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), allowing it to deal even more damage on top of an already super-effective hit.

There are many Pokemon available that match one of the typings mentioned, but players should try to stay away from Psychic and Fairy-types. The reason for this is because Buzzwole may know Bug and Poison attacks that they are weak to, respectively.

How to counter Buzzwole in Pokemon GO

Moltres is arguably the best Pokemon to use against Buzzwole (Image via Niantic)

The list of Pokemon that can successfully counter Buzzwole is a long one. It all depends on which partners a trainer has available and how well-trained they are.

Here are some of the best options to take down Buzzwole in a Pokemon GO Raid:

Staraptor : Gust as the Fast Attack. Brave Bird as the Charged Attack.

: Gust as the Fast Attack. Brave Bird as the Charged Attack. Moltres : Wing Attack as the Fast Attack. Sky Attack as the Charged Attack.

: Wing Attack as the Fast Attack. Sky Attack as the Charged Attack. Moltres : Fire Spin as the Fast Attack. Sky Attack as the Charged Attack.

: Fire Spin as the Fast Attack. Sky Attack as the Charged Attack. Ho-Oh : Incinerate as the Fast Attack. Fire Blast as the Charged Attack.

: Incinerate as the Fast Attack. Fire Blast as the Charged Attack. Ho-Oh : Extrasensory as the Fast Attack. Brave Bird as the Charged Attack.

: Extrasensory as the Fast Attack. Brave Bird as the Charged Attack. Blaziken : Fire Spin as the Fast Attack. Brave Bird as the Charged Attack.

: Fire Spin as the Fast Attack. Brave Bird as the Charged Attack. Blaziken: Fire Spin as the Fast Attack. Blaze Kick as the Charged Attack.

The list above truly shows the advantage that Fire and Flying-types have against Buzzwole. Several Pokemon have multiple movesets that can take out the Bug/Fighting-type Ultra Beast.

Moltres and Ho-Oh are both Flying/Fire, therefore both movesets are packed with moves that have a Same Type Attack Bonus. Staraptor is one of the best Flying-types in the game and both of its moves will also do an immense amount of damage.

When taking on Buzzwole in a Pokemon GO Raid, trainers should team up with others to make sure the fight goes as quickly and easily as possible. A single Pokemon won't be able to the do the trick with the amount of health it has.

A group that consists of a large majority of any of the given Pokemon will be able to dismantle Buzzwole efficiently. After that, players will have a capture encounter with it and might be lucky enough to add the Ultra Beast to their team.

