Best Chandelure moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Chandelure is a unique Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A that hails from Gen V. With the correct moveset and nature, you can use it to fight off a variety of Pokemon belonging to types that are weak to Fire and Ghost-type attacks. You can easily get this Pokemon in the game by evolving Lampent using a Dusk Stone, which itself evolves from Litwick at Level 41.

To use this Pokemon to the best of its abilities, this article covers Chandelure's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Chandelure in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Let's look at the best moves for Chandelure in Legends Z-A:

Fire Blast

Heat Wave

Shadow Ball

Energy Ball

Since Chandelure is a special attacker with the Fire typing, we recommended teaching it Fire Blast and Heat Wave. Both of these attacks can deal enormous damage and can counter a variety of Pokemon.

To lean into the Ghost-type aspect of Chandelure, you should teach it Shadow Ball. It is a strong and reliable move that can help you defeat several Psychic and Ghost-type Pokemon.

Lastly, teach it the Grass-type move, Energy Ball, to have a way to fight off Water, Rock, and Ground-type opponents.

Best nature for Chandelure in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Since Chandelure is best suited to use special attacks over physical ones, the Attack stat isn't very useful. As such, you can opt for natures like Modest (+SpAtk, -Atk) and Timid (+Spd, -Atk), which buff other useful stats at the cost of Attack.

Here's where you can find the required mints for each aforementioned natures:

Modest : Vendor sells the Modest Mint at Rogue Sector 1.

: Vendor sells the Modest Mint at Rogue Sector 1. Timid: Vendor sells the Timid Mint at a store in Vert Sector 6.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Chandelure stats and Chandelurite location

Here are Chandelure and Mega Chandelure's stats in Legends Z-A:

Chandelure

HP : 60

: 60 Attack : 55

: 55 Defense : 90

: 90 Special Attack : 145

: 145 Special Defense : 90

: 90 Speed: 80

Mega Chandelure

HP: 60

60 Attack: 75

75 Defense: 110

110 Special Attack: 175

175 Special Defense: 110

110 Speed: 90

You can evolve Chandelure into Mega Chandelure with Chandelurite, which you can get from Quasartico Inc. in exchange for 240 Mega Shards.

