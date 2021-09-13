Best counters to use for Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO

Many players were excited for the release of Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO. Houndoom is one of the few Pokemon that have received a Mega Evolution when they were released for the sixth generation of main series Pokemon games on the Nintendo 3DS.

Following the release of Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief event, Mega Houndoom has seen relevance once again in the form of a Mega Raid Boss for the duration of the event. However, some players may be unaware as to which Pokemon and moves are the best to use for the daunting task of taking down a Mega Raid Boss such as Mega Houndoom.

Pokemon GO: Best counters for Mega Houndoom

Mega Houndoom's promotional imagery following its announcement for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The first thing to know about any Pokemon before attempting to battle it in Pokemon GO is its type. Mega Houndoom is a Dark and Fire-type Pokemon. While Mega Houndoom has a lot of common weaknesses, it also has a lot of resistances. Mega Houndoom is weak to Rock, Fighting, Ground, and Water-type attacks. It also takes less damage from Ghost, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Dark, and Psychic-type attacks.

Pokemon such as Rampardos are the best Pokemon to bring to this battle. Following the conclusion of the recent Ultra Unlock event, players should have access to many of these types of fossil Pokemon. Rampardos and Omastar are the best options as they both have high defense and have access to boosted Rock-type moves. Omastar will be a better option as it not only has the benefit of bonus Rock and Water-type damage, both being types that Houndoom is weak to, its Water typing also gives it a resistance to Houndoom's powerful Fire-type attacks.

Fighting-type Pokemon are also good ideas to bring to the fight due to their typically high attack stats and damage output per second in Pokemon GO. However, players should be cautious about which Fighting-type they bring. Breloom and Lucario are great Fighting-types and are heavy hitters, but the secondary typing of Grass for Breloom and Steel for Lucario leave them open to Mega Houndoom's Fire-type attacks. Fighting-type Pokemon like Machamp or Conkeldurr are better choices for this fight.

While Mega Houndoom is a very powerful attacking Pokemon with a high attack stat of 289, its defenses and stamina leave a lot to be desired for a Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO. With a group of players using Rock, Fighting, and Water-types, this raid quickly changes from being a daunting task to a menial excuse to leave the house.

