Best Gold Crown cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, ranked

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, Gold Crown cards are among the rarest. The chances of getting one is 0.04% as the fourth card. However, if you happen to be opening your fifth consecutive pack, the odds increase slightly to 0.16%. What makes them stand out is the possibility of getting any Gold Crown card from any pack, as they are not exclusive to a single set.

In this article, we will be going over the best Gold Crown cards based on how good they are in the meta. As these cards do not have any additional effect in the game — their being Gold Crown cards is only an aesthetic change.

What are the best Gold Crown cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

8) Pokeball

Gold Crown Pokeball in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokeball is a useful Item card that lets players pull a random Basic Pokemon from their deck into their hand. While extremely useful and likely to fit into any deck, as an — otherwise — extremely common Item card, Pokeball Gold Crown card ends up last on the list.

7) Pikachu ex

Gold Crown Pikachu ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu ex is a card that can be set up very quickly. While useful against Palkia ex decks, it has a Fighting weakness it struggles to overcome. It also has a limited damage ceiling, making the Pikachu ex Gold Crown a suboptimal choice as more cards are being introduced.

6) Mewtwo ex

Gold Crown Mewtwo ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo ex can be a devastating attacker if you draw the cards to set it up quickly. It requires the help of Gardevoir to do so. However, the 4-energy cost and the need to discard two energy after each Psydrive make the card restrictive to build a deck around.

5) Mew ex

Gold Crown Mew ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew ex is a flexible card thanks to its powerful Genome Hacking attack — a move that can use any of the opposing Active Pokemon's attacks — only requiring three Colorless energy to be used.

However, it can be unreliable, owing to its dependence on what the opposing Active Pokemon's attacks are. Gold Crown Mew ex also risks getting knocked out while setting up.

4) Dialga ex

Gold Crown Dialga ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga ex is a nice supporting card that can help its allies on the bench set up while also serving as a Metal attacker in its own right. However, it needs at least two turns to start helping its allies to set up, and most of the cards it works with share its Fire-type weakness.

3) Palkia ex

Gold Crown Palkia ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palkia ex is a phenomenal card that can deal early damage with its single-Water-energy move, Slash. Alternatively, it can team up with Manaphy, who can set it up for the late game. As a Water-type, it benefits heavily from Irida and can heal a lot of damage. Its only drawback is its Lightning weakness.

2) Charizard ex

Gold Crown Charizard ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard ex, once set up, can deal phenomenal levels of damage. It usually pairs well with Moltres ex (which, despite also being a Fire-type has a different weakness). Its only drawback is the initial setup, as Moltres is a poor attacker. As a result, Charizard's Gold Crown card often has to do the heavy lifting when it comes to picking up KOs.

1) Arceus ex

Golden Crown Arceus ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arceus ex is a fantastic card, thanks to its synergy with multiple cards in the Triumphant Light set. These cards benefit from Arceus' presence while the God of Pokemon sets up on the bench, before unleashing a powerful Ultimate Force that can reach up to 130 damage.

