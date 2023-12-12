Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup is one of the last specialty formats of GO Battle League for 2023. The event will kick off on December 15, 2023, at 1 pm PST and end at 1 pm PST on December 22, 2023. The format allows you to use critters with Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, or Ghost as at least one of their elemental types. It is also important to note that during this period, Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup will have a CP cap of 1,500 CP.

If you wish to build an optimal team for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition, this article highlights some of the best picks for each position.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition

1) Togedemaru

Base stats

Attack : 190

: 190 Defense : 145

: 145 Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Fell Stinger

2) Vigoroth

Base stats

Attack : 159

: 159 Defense : 145

: 145 Stamina: 190

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide

3) Aurorus

Base stats

Attack : 186

: 186 Defense : 163

: 163 Stamina: 265

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Meteor Beam

Honorable mentions

Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot

Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot Shadow Alolan Graveler: Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast

Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast Shadow Alolan Golem: Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast

Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast Arctibax : Dragon Breath + Avalanche and Dragon Claw

: Dragon Breath + Avalanche and Dragon Claw Skeledirge: Incinerate + Shadow Ball and Disarming Voice

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition

1) Charizard or Shadow Charizard

Base stats

Attack : 223

: 223 Defense : 173

: 173 Stamina:186

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack*

Wing Attack* Charged Attacks: Blast Burn* and Dragon Claw

2) Dubwool

Base stats

Attack : 159

: 159 Defense : 198

: 198 Stamina:176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Payback

3) Arctibax

Base stats

Attack : 173

: 173 Defense : 128

: 128 Stamina: 207

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Avalanche

Honorable mentions

Vigoroth : Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide

: Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide Aurorus : Powder Snow + Weather Ball and Meteor Beam

: Powder Snow + Weather Ball and Meteor Beam Shadow Alolan Marowak: Fire Spin + Shadow Bone* and Bone Club

Fire Spin + Shadow Bone* and Bone Club Zangoose : Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Night Slash

: Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Night Slash Charjabug: Volt Switch* + X-Scissor and Discharge

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition

1) Magnezone

Base stats

Attack : 238

: 238 Defense : 205

: 205 Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Mirror Shot

2) Electivire or Shadow Electivire

Base stats

Attack : 249

: 249 Defense : 163

: 163 Stamina: 181

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Wild Charge

3) Magneton

Base stats

Attack : 223

: 223 Defense : 169

: 169 Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Attacks: Magnet Bomb and Discharge

Honorable mentions

Vigoroth: Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide

Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Shadow Ball

Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Shadow Ball Dunsparce: Rollout + Drill Run and Rock Slide

Rollout + Drill Run and Rock Slide Lanturn: Water Gun + Surf and Thunderbolt

Water Gun + Surf and Thunderbolt Skarmory: Steel Wing + Brave Bird and Sky Attack

Check out our coverage of the other Pokemon GO events in December 2023.