Pokemon GO - Best Holiday Cup: Great League edition team choices for Season 17

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Dec 12, 2023 22:51 GMT
Pokemon GO - Best Holiday Cup: Great League edition team choices (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup is one of the last specialty formats of GO Battle League for 2023. The event will kick off on December 15, 2023, at 1 pm PST and end at 1 pm PST on December 22, 2023. The format allows you to use critters with Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, or Ghost as at least one of their elemental types. It is also important to note that during this period, Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup will have a CP cap of 1,500 CP.

If you wish to build an optimal team for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition, this article highlights some of the best picks for each position.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)
1) Togedemaru

Base stats

  • Attack: 190
  • Defense: 145
  • Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Fell Stinger

2) Vigoroth

Base stats

  • Attack: 159
  • Defense: 145
  • Stamina: 190

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Counter
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide

3) Aurorus

Base stats

  • Attack: 186
  • Defense: 163
  • Stamina: 265

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/12/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Powder Snow
  • Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Meteor Beam

Honorable mentions

  • Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot
  • Shadow Alolan Graveler: Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast
  • Shadow Alolan Golem: Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast
  • Arctibax: Dragon Breath + Avalanche and Dragon Claw
  • Skeledirge: Incinerate + Shadow Ball and Disarming Voice

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)
1) Charizard or Shadow Charizard

Base stats

  • Attack: 223
  • Defense: 173
  • Stamina:186

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Wing Attack*
  • Charged Attacks: Blast Burn* and Dragon Claw

2) Dubwool

Base stats

  • Attack: 159
  • Defense: 198
  • Stamina:176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Payback

3) Arctibax

Base stats

  • Attack: 173
  • Defense: 128
  • Stamina: 207

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Avalanche

Honorable mentions

  • Vigoroth: Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide
  • Aurorus: Powder Snow + Weather Ball and Meteor Beam
  • Shadow Alolan Marowak: Fire Spin + Shadow Bone* and Bone Club
  • Zangoose: Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Night Slash
  • Charjabug: Volt Switch* + X-Scissor and Discharge

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)
1) Magnezone

Base stats

  • Attack: 238
  • Defense: 205
  • Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Volt Switch
  • Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Mirror Shot

2) Electivire or Shadow Electivire

Base stats

  • Attack: 249
  • Defense: 163
  • Stamina: 181

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/12/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Wild Charge

3) Magneton

Base stats

  • Attack: 223
  • Defense: 169
  • Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/12/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Volt Switch
  • Charged Attacks: Magnet Bomb and Discharge

Honorable mentions

  • Vigoroth: Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Shadow Ball
  • Dunsparce: Rollout + Drill Run and Rock Slide
  • Lanturn: Water Gun + Surf and Thunderbolt
  • Skarmory: Steel Wing + Brave Bird and Sky Attack

Check out our coverage of the other Pokemon GO events in December 2023.

