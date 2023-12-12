Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup is one of the last specialty formats of GO Battle League for 2023. The event will kick off on December 15, 2023, at 1 pm PST and end at 1 pm PST on December 22, 2023. The format allows you to use critters with Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, or Ghost as at least one of their elemental types. It is also important to note that during this period, Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup will have a CP cap of 1,500 CP.
If you wish to build an optimal team for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition, this article highlights some of the best picks for each position.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Best leads for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition
1) Togedemaru
Base stats
- Attack: 190
- Defense: 145
- Stamina: 163
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Fell Stinger
2) Vigoroth
Base stats
- Attack: 159
- Defense: 145
- Stamina: 190
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide
3) Aurorus
Base stats
- Attack: 186
- Defense: 163
- Stamina: 265
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Meteor Beam
Honorable mentions
- Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot
- Shadow Alolan Graveler: Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast
- Shadow Alolan Golem: Volt Switch + Stone Edge and Rock Blast
- Arctibax: Dragon Breath + Avalanche and Dragon Claw
- Skeledirge: Incinerate + Shadow Ball and Disarming Voice
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition
1) Charizard or Shadow Charizard
Base stats
- Attack: 223
- Defense: 173
- Stamina:186
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack*
- Charged Attacks: Blast Burn* and Dragon Claw
2) Dubwool
Base stats
- Attack: 159
- Defense: 198
- Stamina:176
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Payback
3) Arctibax
Base stats
- Attack: 173
- Defense: 128
- Stamina: 207
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
- Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Avalanche
Honorable mentions
- Vigoroth: Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide
- Aurorus: Powder Snow + Weather Ball and Meteor Beam
- Shadow Alolan Marowak: Fire Spin + Shadow Bone* and Bone Club
- Zangoose: Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Night Slash
- Charjabug: Volt Switch* + X-Scissor and Discharge
Best closers for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition
1) Magnezone
Base stats
- Attack: 238
- Defense: 205
- Stamina: 172
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Volt Switch
- Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Mirror Shot
2) Electivire or Shadow Electivire
Base stats
- Attack: 249
- Defense: 163
- Stamina: 181
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Wild Charge
3) Magneton
Base stats
- Attack: 223
- Defense: 169
- Stamina: 137
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Volt Switch
- Charged Attacks: Magnet Bomb and Discharge
Honorable mentions
- Vigoroth: Counter + Body Slam and Rock Slide
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Shadow Ball
- Dunsparce: Rollout + Drill Run and Rock Slide
- Lanturn: Water Gun + Surf and Thunderbolt
- Skarmory: Steel Wing + Brave Bird and Sky Attack
