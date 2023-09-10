Best Mewtwo moveset and Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for PvP

Mewtwo's role in PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is largely the same as in previous generations. It's a monstrously powerful Special Attacker with great utility moves. Naturally, that means this Legendary's best moveset and Nature will focus on devastatingly strong Psystrikes while taking advantage of its high base 130 Speed.

Note that Mewtwo is not legal in current Regulation formats for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The following suggestions are merely for casual battles against your friends or if you wish to partake in some other unofficial bouts. This brief analysis was made before the new Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC came out.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Best Nature for Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Special Attack and Speed are the most important stats (Image via @TheYisusOne/Twitter)

Let's start with the best Nature. There are really only two suggestions worth considering, with one being far more useful in most situations. Here are the best Natures to consider on Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Timid: +Speed - Attack

+Speed - Attack Modest: +Sp. Atk - Attack

Of the two choices, Timid is by far more useful. Base 130 Speed is extremely fast, but it's still prone to getting outpaced by some Choice Scarfers and other naturally quick opponents. Striking first is more efficient than potentially taking a hit when a Pokemon has unremarkable defensive stats (by Legendary standards).

Unsurprisingly, this means that the best EVs for Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tend to be 252 Sp. Atk, 252 HP, and the remaining four EVs into one of the defensive stats. Another popular alternative is 80 HP, 252 Sp. Atk and 176 Speed to give this Legendary some bulk while still outpacing the most relevant threats.

Best movesets for Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are quite a few movesets and alternate moves to consider (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a quick list of good movesets to use on Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Choice Specs: Psystrike + Fire Blast + Grass Knot + Ice Beam

Psystrike + Fire Blast + Grass Knot + Ice Beam Setup with Life Orb: Nasty Plot + Psystrike + Ice Beam + Fire Blast

Nasty Plot + Psystrike + Ice Beam + Fire Blast Bulky EVs with Leftovers: Psystrike + Taunt + Will-O-Wisp + Recover

The first two sets focus on taking advantage of this Legendary's high Sp. Atk and Speed, while the last one is an unorthodox set some gamers might use to surprise their opponent. If you want alternate coverage moves, your options are:

Tera Blast: This can be used with any type to cover anything, but you need to Terastallize to fully benefit from this move.

This can be used with any type to cover anything, but you need to Terastallize to fully benefit from this move. Aura Sphere: Solid Fighting coverage that never misses.

Solid Fighting coverage that never misses. Focus Blast: Stronger than Aura Sphere, but much less accuracy.

Stronger than Aura Sphere, but much less accuracy. Shadow Ball: Solid Ghost coverage.

Solid Ghost coverage. Flamethrower: Weaker than Fire Blast, but better accuracy than it.

Weaker than Fire Blast, but better accuracy than it. Thunderbolt: Strong Electric coverage.

Strong Electric coverage. Earth Power: Strong Ground coverage.

Strong Ground coverage. Protect: This suggestion is if you plan on doing Double Battles since Protect is almost always valuable in that setting.

It will be interesting to see what new moves Mewtwo gets in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLCs. There is always a possibility that its best moveset can be changed by then, so make the appropriate adjustments if that occurs.

