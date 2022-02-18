Best moveset for Basculegion in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Basculegion is one of the more powerful new Pokemon in Legends: Arceus. This is a new evolution of Basculin, a Water-type from the Unova region.

In a rather morbid fashion, Bascluegion is made up of the souls of dead Basculin. Therefore, it is a Ghost-type. It’s a shame that it has no abilities in Pokemon Legends: Arceus because Basculegion will become monstrous once it gets Adaptability.

Which moves should these new Pokemon be running?

Given the limited movesets in the new game, there isn’t much that Basculegion can do other than use raw damaging moves. Fortunately, though, it does have some speed control to go along with it.

Wave Crash

Shadow Ball

Crunch

Zen Headbutt

Despite learning Aqua Tail, Wave Crash is still the better Water-type option for Basculegion for the sake of speed control. Basculegion will take recoil from this move, but it’s worth it for the boost in action speed. It doesn’t hit the highest speed tier, so it appreciates the help.

Trainers can use Basculegion to cross the sea (Image via Game Freak)

Unfortunately, Basculegion doesn’t get a physical Ghost-type move, so Shadow Ball is the next best thing. With 80 base power and 100 accuracies, nobody can ever go wrong with this move. Basculegion only gets an 80 base Special Attack, though, meaning the damage from this move will be disappointing at times. Hopefully, it will get access to Poltegeist in an upcoming game.

When it comes to opposing Ghost-types and Psychic-types, Crunch will provide much more reliable damage. A Shadow Ball from Basculegion might be enough to KO an Abra, but for bulkier threats (Dusclops, Cresselia, etc.), it’s going to need the power that Crunch provides. It also does strong neutral damage to other threats that resist Wave Crash.

There aren’t too many Poison-types Basculegion needs to worry about, but it will appreciate coverage from Zen Headbutt. This move particularly helps it beat Tentacruel, which so happens to be littered around the Cobalt Coastlands. Zen Headbutt will also help it beat bulky Fighting-type Pokemon like Machamp.

