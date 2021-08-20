Pokemon GO: Best Moveset for Falinks

Falinks, the Formation Pokemon, was added in the 8th Generation of the main series' Pokemon Games: Pokemon Sword and Shield. Following the announcement of the third part of the Ultra Unlock event for Pokemon GO, Falinks was revealed to be joining the roster.

Ultra Unlock: Part 3 is set to be released on 20 August, 2021. In this event, Pokemon from the Galar region will be released into the world for trainers to expand their collection. Many trainers who are excited about the new Pokemon will find themselves wondering about various moves and teammate choices.

Best Movesets for Falinks

Falinks as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For players who have yet to play the newest entries in the series, Falinks is a Fighting type Pokemon that does not evolve into any other form. In Pokemon GO, Falinks keeps these same characteristics as well as also being available in its shiny form. Although Falinks has yet to be released as of writing, its moves have already been announced.

For a moveset that maximizes the damage output (or DPS) of Falinks, having the move Counter as a fast attack and Superpower would be a wise decision. Falinks, being a Fighting type, is also weak to Psychic type attacks. Fighting type attacks also deal less damage to Psychic type Pokemon.

Falinks has access to the move Megahorn which is a strong Bug type charge attack. However, while Superpower can be used twice off of a full charge, Megahorn can only be used once.

Additional Information: Falinks

Before trainers can finally get their hands on a Falinks, here is some helpful information for those planning on using it in battle:

Falinks has a maximum CP of 2,697 (With Best Buddy Boost)

Falinks takes super effective damage from Flying, Psychic, and Fairy type attacks.

Falink's Fighting type attacks deal super effective damage to Rock, Normal, Steel, and Dark type Pokemon

Falinks has an attack stat of 193, a defense stat of 170, and a stamina stat of 163

Falinks' addition in Pokemon GO is welcomed by many and with the release of the third part of Ultra Unlock, players will have the opportunity to catch one and add it to their battle teams and collections.

