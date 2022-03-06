Best moveset for Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

One of the most interesting surprises from Pokemon Legends: Arceus was the new form of Electrode.

Old veterans of the series are always happy to see members of the Kanto Pokedex get some attention. Electrode got a very unique secondary typing of Grass, though. This gave it a couple more weaknesses, but took away its weakness to Ground-types. Thankfully, though, Hisuian Electrode is still lightning fast (no pun intended).

Which attacks should trainers teach this Pokemon?

Hisuian Electrode really gets most of its mileage out of using Explosion-like moves. Its base stats make it really weak, so it will need high powered attacks to deal damage.

Thunderbolt

Charge Beam

Chloroblast

Self-Destruct

Thunderbolt is bread and butter for just about every Electric-type Pokemon in the game. Unfortunately, Hisuian Electrode only has 80 base Special Attack. This is why it needs all of the strong attacks it can get a hold of. Now that it’s part Grass-type, it won’t have to worry too much about a Ground-type switching in as well.

Hisuian Electrode is known for using explosive moves like Self-Destruct (Image via Game Freak)

Charge Beam isn’t that necessary as it simply gives Hisuian Electrode an opportunity to increase its damage output. It has a 70% chance of raising the user’s Special Attack by one stage. After a boost, Hisuian Electrode will mow down opponents with Thunderbolt, so it’s often worth rolling the dice and fishing for the boost.

Chloroblast Is Hisuian Electrode’s strongest Grass-type option. Trainers would certainly do well to replace this move with Energy Ball if they don’t want to deal with the loss of HP that comes with Chloroblast, though.

The issue with Energy Ball is, remember, Hisuian Electrode’s Special Attack is fairly low. Energy Ball is a great attack, but it only has good damage output when it’s used by Pokemon like Roserade or Abomasnow.

Despite these tools, though, there will always be enemies that can eat all of these attacks (opposing Grass-types, for instance). This is why Self-Destruct is still a good tool on Electrode. It doesn’t need to be used in every battle, but it is often worth sacrificing Hisuian Electrode to take out a strong enemy Pokemon.

