Pokemon GO: Best Attacks for Moltres to know

Many Pokemon GO players may be aware of the Legendary Pokemon hailing from the Kanto region: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. These Pokemon have been a crucial part of every trainer's playthrough of the Kanto region and even in the post-game of Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal.

Following Moltres, players will remember this Pokemon hiding away in Kanto's Victory Road, as well as Johto's Mount Silver. Pokemon GO players specifically may remember Moltres' most recent appearance in Pokemon GO, aside from currently being a 5-Star Raid Boss, as accompanying Giovanni. Players that beat Giovanni while he had shadow Moltres were given the chance to catch it.

Players that still have the shadow Moltres given by Giovanni will be delighted to know that shadow Moltres is one of the best Fire-type Pokemon in the game. Before using it, however, players will need to know the best moveset to give it before taking on the Battle League.

Moltres' Optimal Moveset in Pokemon GO

Promotional Imagery showing Moltres in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it is important to know what type it is, as well as its stats. Moltres is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon, much like the fan favorite Charizard. This gives Moltres a lot of resistances but leaves it open to common attacking types. Moltres takes super effective damage from Water and Electric type damage and major super effective damage from Rock-type attacks.

Moltres has some balanced stats in Pokemon GO for a Legendary Pokemon. With an attack stat of 251, Moltres is more than capable of dealing solid damage with neutrally effective charged attacks. Moltres also has some decent bulk with a stamina stat of 207 and a defense stat of 181.

This means that Moltres is a very solid mid-game sweeper capable of dealing with weakened opponents as well as the last Pokemon on the enemy team, which is most commonly a Pokemon the opponent would not want to send out against Moltres.

Moltres is one of the Pokemon that has a singular optimal moveset for both offensive and defensive purposes. However, this does not mean Moltres doesn't have any varying options.

For a fast attack, Moltres will use Fire Spin. As this is the best Fire-type fast attack, any Fire-type Pokemon that has the option to use it, should. For a charged attack, Moltres' best attack is Sky Attack, because it provides coverage and deals the highest amount of damage. Overheat and Fire Blast could also be used to double down on Fire-type damage at the cost of having the coverage provided by Flying-type attacks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In summary, players looking to take on Moltres in its current 5-Star Raid should keep its stats and weaknesses in mind. After beating it in battle and capturing it, Moltres is best used with Fire Spin and Sky Attack for its moveset.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider