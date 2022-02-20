Best moveset for Palkia in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Palkia proves to be just as powerful in Pokemon Legends: Arceus as it has ever been.

Naturally, a Pokemon that literally has control over space should be powerful. It also has a great typing, with Water typing canceling out Dragon’s Ice weakness. Trainers also have a new form to play with in Palkia Origin, which is much more bulkier at the cost of some physical Attack strength.

Which attacks should this legendary Pokemon be using?

Palkia gets a wide open moveset and, therefore, trainers simply need to pick which threats they want to cover. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a countermeasure for Fairy-types, but it should be able to have a tool for just about every other type

Spacial Rend

Hydro Pump

Earth Power

Thunderbolt

Spacial Rend proves to be one of the best signature moves any legendary Pokemon has ever gotten in franchise history. With base 100 power and 95 accuracy, it’s hard to find a drawback with this move. Alternatively, trainers can always use the stronger Draco Meteor, but they will have to live with the Special Attack drop afterwards.

Palkia recieves a new Origin form in this game (Image via Game Freak)

Unfortunately, Hydro Pump isn’t as accurate, but it’s hard to ignore the incredible strength that comes with this attack. Since it’s both Dragon and Water, Palkia can be a strong counter to Fire-type Pokemon, which all get destroyed by Hydro Pump. It can also be a strong option for any other threats that resist Spacial Rend.

Earth Power is a great tool to have against Steel-types, who can sponge up Spacial Rend easily. Most Steel-types are incredibly bulky, like Bronzong and Empoleon. They won’t simply fold to a strong Hydro Pump, so being able to hit them for super effective damage gives nice peace of mind.

Thunderbolt makes Palkia an excellent Water-type counter. Since it’s both Water-type and Dragon-type, it double resists Water moves. Palkia walls Water-types so hard it could even take a Water Spout from a fully healthy Kyogre in rain. Now, with an Electric-type move, it can toss out Gyarados and Tentacruel with ease.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan