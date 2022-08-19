Best moveset for Zamazenta in Pokemon GO

Zamazenta's base form in Pokemon GO gives it a singular typing, but it remains a powerful Legendary regardless. There are many different moves that Zamazenta can learn in its original form. Players just need to make sure it gets the right ones, however, so that it can dish out the most damage and earn enough energy to unleash its Charged Attacks.

The best moveset for Zamazenta differs depending on whether it is attacking in battle or defending a Gym.

What is the best Pokemon GO moveset for Zamazenta?

Zamazenta is returning to Pokemon GO Raids (Image via Niantic)

Players can control Zamazenta when they're attacking during Raids, while trying to take a Gym, or in the GO Battle League. If a Pokemon is left to defend a Gym, it becomes AI-controlled. Defensive Pokemon attack differently.

These Pokemon ignore move speed and instead perform an attack every two seconds. This is what makes the best moves for damage-per-second and energy-gaining change with regard to attacking and defending. Some creatures in Pokemon GO will have the same moveset that works in both scenarios. However, that's not the case with Zamazenta since it should have slightly different movesets depending on how a trainer wants to utilize it.

Attacking moveset

Zamazenta can be a ruthless attacker with the right moveset in Pokemon GO (Image via Game Freak)

Fast Attack : Snarl (Dark-type)

: Snarl (Dark-type) Charged Attacks: Close Combat (Fighting-type) and Crunch (Dark-type)

Unfortunately, Zamazenta does not have a Fighting-type Fast Attack available. The next best option to deal damage and gain energy is Snarl. It is a Dark-type attack that is supereffective against Psychic-types, one of Zamazenta's weaknesses.

Trainers can spend Stardust and Candy to give a Pokemon an extra Charged Attack. Doing so is recommended and will ensure more coverage in battle. Close Combat and Crunch should be the two Charged Attacks.

Close Combat is a devastating Fighting-type move. Since Zamazenta is a Fighting-type Pokemon, it will deal extra damage with a Same Type Attack Bonus. On the other hand, Crunch is a more powerful version of Snarl.

Defending moveset

Trainers will often leave one of their most powerful creatures to defend a Gym (Image via Niantic)

Fast Attack : Ice Fang (Ice-type)

: Ice Fang (Ice-type) Charged Attacks: Crunch (Dark-type)

If a trainer opts to leave Zamazenta to defend a Pokemon GO Gym, the moveset will alter from its attacking moveset. It will only utilize one Charged Attack, and with attack speed not being a factor, its Fast Attack will change. This makes Ice Fang the best choice for the Fast Attack. It is the number one option to deal quick damage and see Zamazenta gain energy. It also takes care of any Flying-types that enter the battle, another one of Zamazenta's weaknesses.

The coverage continues with Crunch remaining as the Charged Attack. Any Psychic-types that try to take the Gym will be met with a supereffective hit that they probably won't see coming.

