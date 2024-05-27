Best Pokemon GO tips and tricks for completing level 40+ tasks

Pokemon GO is filled to the brim with tons of little mini-objectives to occupy every trainer's time. These challenges often reward players with a small item or encounter, and rarely require players to go very far out of their way to complete them. However, Niantic requires players to complete these objectives to increase their profile levels past 40.

These tasks often require the player to actively try to complete them, requiring tons of time investment and commitment with certain tasks like catching 200 Pokemon in a single day or completing a large number of Raid Battles.

Here are some tips lower-level players should learn to make the grind to level 50 much easier in Pokemon GO.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Helpful tips and tricks for completing Level 40+ missions in Pokemon GO

Players will need to catch a lot of Pokemon to level up their Pokemon GO accounts. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first tip players will want to remember is to save eight Eevees in their collection. In order to reach Level 42, players will need to evolve an Eevee into each of its distinct evolutions. Utilizing the game's iconic nickname Easter egg trick, players will only need 200 Eevee candies to reach this goal in addition to the eight required Eevees.

Additionally, players will want to start stockpiling as many Shadow Pokemon as possible. Any Shadow Pokemon will do as players only need to purify 100 of them. With this in mind, common Shadow Pokemon like Starly, Rattata, Pidgey, and the like are the best for this quest as they require the least amount of resources to purify.

To complete this series of quests and to max out their accounts to level 50, players will need to collect a total of 35 platinum medals. Some of the easiest types of objectives to get medals in are the ones relating to catching Pokemon. The type-specific medals can be easily ground out by catching creatures with dual typing as they count towards progress towards the medal for each of their typings.

Raiding is a popular objective in these level-up quests. (Image via Niantic)

Players will need to familiarize themselves with the game's many different types of battles as well. Pokemon GO requires players to participate in matches against each member of Team GO Rocket, both grunts and each of their leaders alike. They will also need to play 30 matches in each of the game's competitive battle tiers.

Additionally, one of the required objectives in the first wave of these challenges is to win 30 Raid Battles. However, the game does not specify what difficulty tier these fights need to be, so players can solo-grind One-Star Raid Bosses by themselves until they complete this task.

Finally, the Mystery Box that spawns Meltan is one of the best items for grinding these quests. This is thanks to the item spawning tons of the same Pokemon, meaning players can grind encounters and candies to max out the creatures they catch. However, using this item will require trainers to transfer a lot of their Pokemon to Pokemon Home.