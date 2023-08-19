Best ways to OHKO 5-star Blissey, Hatterene, and Grimmsnarl in Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blissey, Hatterene, and Grimmsnarl are coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid events. The present event is called A Show of Supporters, as it features critters that are primarily used as the supporting cast in Pokemon battles. The event will be available for an entire month, kicking off on August 18, 2023, and ending on September 17, 2023.

Blissey, Hatterene, and Grimmsnarl will all be five-star raid bosses at level 75. This makes them somewhat of a threat if you dive in without any preparation. But with some basic calculations, it is easy to defeat these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids. You can even get one-hit-knock-outs onto these opponents with the right counters and setup. This guide will explain how to deal with each of these critters.

How to OHKO 5-star Blissey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid

Blissey (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To knock out Blissey in a single hit, you need four raiders at least. One of those needs to use a max-Attack Iron Hands, while the other three must have max-HP Ceruledge.

One turn one, you need to use Belly Drum on Iron Hands to boost its Attack by six stages. With two of the three Ceruledge, you need to use Leer to lower Blissey's Defense. The third Ceruledge must use Taunt to ensure Blissey doesn't spoil proceedings by inflicting one of your critters with a status effect.

On the second turn, use Helping Hand with all three Ceruledge to further boost the amount of damage Iron Hands does. After that, use Close Combat or Wild Charge with the Paradox Pokemon to knock out Blissey in a single turn.

How to OHKO 5-star Hatterene in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid

Hatterne (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To knock out 5-star Hatterene in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid with a single hit, you need a team of three Ceruledge and one Snorlax. The attacking pattern is somewhat the same as the Blissey Raid.

On turn one, two of the Ceruledge must use Leer to lower Hatterene's Defense. The remaining Ceruledge must use Taunt to lock Blissey into offensive moves only. Snorlax must set up in this round to max out its Attack.

In the second round, three Helping Hands from Ceruledge, along with a Giga Impact from Snorlax, will knock out Hatterene easily.

How to OHKO 5-star Grimmsnarl in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid

Grimmsnarl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The approach against Grimmsnarl in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tera raids is similar to Blissey. Three Ceruledge and one Iron Hands will easily take down Grimmsnarl in a single round. Thankfully, it doesn't have Reflect to dampen Iron Hands' offenses.

On round one, Iron Hands must max out its attack with Belly Drum, while the Ceruledge uses Taunt and Leer on the Grimmsnarl.

To finish things off, you have to further boost Iron Hands' offensive prowess using three Helping Hands from Ceruledge. After that, hit Grimmsnarl with either a Close Combat or Wild Charge from Iron Hands to knock it out.

Blissey, Hatterene, and Grimmsnarl are some of the best-supporting critters in the game. The possibility of landing one of them with their hidden ability makes these raids an alluring opportunity.