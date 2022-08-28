Best Xurkitree counters and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Trainers will need to know what works best against Xurkitree if they hope to capture it in Pokemon GO. Several Ultra Beasts are being found in Raids throughout the mobile game, and players are doing their best to add them to their collection. They'll have to defeat them first before the chance to catch them is available, however.

When it comes to Xurkitree, players can expect just one weakness. The Pokemon also resists the likes of Flying, Steel, and Electric-type attacks, so players shouldn't even think about those.

Xurkitree has only one weakness in Pokemon GO

Xurkitree does not have a dual-typing. It is a pure Electric Pokemon, meaning the creature will only take supereffective damage from Ground-type attacks. There are plenty of types that will deal normal damage to it, though, and the strongest moves of these typings shouldn't be disregarded.

That said, players will need to focus on finding a very powerful Ground-type Pokemon if they want to deal the most damage possible to Xurkitree.

Torterra among best Xurkitree counters in Pokemon GO

Ground Pokemon that use a same-type attack will deal additional damage, courtesy of something called the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Pairing that with a supereffective hit on Xurkitree is the best way to take it down.

Pokemon GO is filled with strong Ground-types, and the majority of them should have no issue chipping away at Xurkitree. Players just need to be sure to go into Raids with several other trainers because one individual, by themselves, won't even leave a mark on the Pokemon.

Use these Pokemon and the following movesets to ensure maximum efficiency against Xurkitree:

Landorus (Therian) : Use Mud Shot as the Fast Attack, and Earthquake as the Charged Attack.

: Use Mud Shot as the Fast Attack, and Earthquake as the Charged Attack. Excadrill : Use Mud-Slap as the Fast Attack and Earthquake as the Charged Attack.

: Use Mud-Slap as the Fast Attack and Earthquake as the Charged Attack. Groudon : Use Mud Shot as the Fast Attack and Earthquake as the Charged Attack.

: Use Mud Shot as the Fast Attack and Earthquake as the Charged Attack. Garchomp : Use Mud Shot as the Fast Attack and Earth Power as the Charged Attack.

: Use Mud Shot as the Fast Attack and Earth Power as the Charged Attack. Rhyperior : Use Mud-Slap as the Fast Attack and Earthquake as the Charged Attack.

: Use Mud-Slap as the Fast Attack and Earthquake as the Charged Attack. Mamoswine : Use Mud-slap as the Fast Attack and Avalanche as the Charged Attack.

: Use Mud-slap as the Fast Attack and Avalanche as the Charged Attack. Torterra: Use Razor Leaf as the Fast Attack and Sand Tomb as the Charged Attack.

A lot of these attacks are similar, and they all have the same purpose: dealing massive damage. Several options in terms of Pokemon can be found in the above list. Perhaps the most useful among them is the last one, Torterra. This is because Xurkitree may have Power Whip, a Grass-type move, as its Charged Attack when the trainer in a Raid.

Torterra is a Grass/Ground-type, so it receives a double resistance against Electric attacks and the Grass-type Power Whip. If Xurkitree has it, the move will not do supereffective damage like it would against other Ground Pokemon.

Torterra's Razor Leaf will do decent damage, but the creature's true power comes from its energy-related capabilities. It gains energy for the Charged Attack very quickly, and Sand Tomb requires very little energy in order to be used. The latter is a Ground-type move and will be supereffective against Xurkitree. Pokemon GO trainers will be able to spam Sand Tomb against it to deal a load of damage.

