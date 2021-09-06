Can you catch a Rainbow Pikachu in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon with altered forms or regional variants are finding their way into Pokemon GO.

Is one of those forms a rainbow version of the beloved Pokemon mascot, Pikachu? A ton of new Pokemon have been added recently and some players have come across a Rainbow Pikachu in Pokemon GO.

A rainbow colored Pikachu sounds exciting as it has never been seen in a game or the anime. The closest example is the Secret Rare Pikachu from the Pokemon Trading Card Game. So, did Niantic slip a rainbow mouse into Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO: Can you catch a Rainbow Pikachu?

The answer to this is a bit complicated. Can you catch Rainbow Pikachu? Yes, but it is a glitch and won't actually be a Rainbow Pikachu once you go to your collection of Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Nothing gets a Pokemon GO trainer more excited than diving into a Pokemon encounter and something being just a bit off about the creature they are attempting to catch.

Found this Pikachu outside my house. Is she a missing texture or some new costume? I captured her, and the game never added her to my collection. #pokemongolyf #pokemongo pic.twitter.com/g1bO5HyXXn — PokemonGo Memes (@PokemonGoLyf) September 3, 2021

Unfortunately, this Rainbow Pikachu isn't some new variant or even a Shiny form. Niantic is aware of the glitch that caused this and will probably fix the bug in the near future.

Something strange is happening to the textures of certain trainers' games. It could very well be due to older versions of the game being run or the game being played on an older device.

Looking closer at the Rainbow Pikachu in Pokemon GO, it is clearly not done on purpose. Honestly, it looks a bit terrifying, adding more substance to its obvious unintentional appearance.

This isn't the only Pokemon this is happening to in Pokemon GO, as well. Other creatures are having texture issues causing a strange glitch with their appearance. They aren't all rainbow colored, though.

The color could have to do with the code of the Pokemon in Pokemon GO or simply the color the Pokemon actually is. An example is the Oddish in the tweet above.

Instead of its blue and green color scheme, the Oddish is colored with a swirling yellow and white. Just imagine if that popped up and was a Shiny, but you couldn't tell because the textures were glitched. That would be infuriating.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

