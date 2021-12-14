Can you catch a shiny Magmar in Pokemon GO?

Magmar, a Fire-type from the original 151, has a Pokemon GO Community Day today December 14, 2021.

The Community Day will see plenty of Magmar spawning in the wild from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. It has some Pokemon GO trainers wondering if they might encounter the shiny version.

There's no better time to try and catch a shiny Magmar than during its Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO. With its shiny form already unlocked, you have a solid chance of finding one later on.

Guide to acquiring Shiny Magmar in Pokemon GO

A trainer encountering a shiny Magmar in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Every original Pokemon from Kanto has their shiny version available in Pokemon GO. Back in February 2021, the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event brought a lot of trainers back to the mobile game.

During that event, Niantic made every Kantonian shiny form available and has not locked any of them since. That means a shiny Magmar has been available for a long time in Pokemon GO.

Envy Harlot @Matt50061330



Tuesday, December 14, at 6:00 PM Local Time

Ends:

Same date, 7 PM Local Time



2x Evolution XP bonus is featured during the time stated



✨Magmar can be shiny✨



Please share my content to help ensure people get the event information

#PokemonGO

#pokemon Magmar Spotlight HourTuesday, December 14, at 6:00 PM Local TimeEnds:Same date, 7 PM Local Time2x Evolution XP bonus is featured during the time stated✨Magmar can be shiny✨Please share my content to help ensure people get the event information Magmar Spotlight HourTuesday, December 14, at 6:00 PM Local TimeEnds: Same date, 7 PM Local Time2x Evolution XP bonus is featured during the time stated✨Magmar can be shiny✨Please share my content to help ensure people get the event information#PokemonGO#pokemon https://t.co/tKP47lypod

A Magmar will always have a chance to be shiny now in Pokemon GO. Whether it is a wild one or one received through a research mission granted as an encounter reward.

Be sure to stock up on Poke Balls and Incense before the Magmar Community Day Spotlight Hour begins. The spawn rate has been increased drastically for that 6 PM to 7 PM local time hour.

Do note that Magmar will not have an increased chance of being shiny. The shiny odds remain the same. The chance of simply encountering a Magmar is what is being boosted.

In a sense, that may increase the shiny odds, but not in any technical sense. It just means you have a higher number of encounters available and any of those encounters could be a shiny Magmar.

On top of Magmar being everywhere in Pokemon GO during that time, there is also a 2x XP bonus for evolving Pokemon. Hopefully you have a stockpile of Sinnoh Stones laying around.

Also Read Article Continues below

A Sinnoh Stone and 100 Magmar Candies are needed to evolve it into Magmortar. In theory, by the end of the hour, you could have multiple shiny Magmortar and twice the XP from triggering those Pokemon GO evolutions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi