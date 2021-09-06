Can you catch Shiny Spritzee in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has a different method of providing the rare Shiny forms of Pokemon to trainers.

When the main Pokemon series games launched, Shiny versions were available from the start. If you get lucky, you can encounter a Shiny right away, even during the capture tutorial.

In Pokemon GO, however, Niantic releases Shiny Pokemon basically when they feel like it. Not every creature has their Shiny version in the game. So, is there a Shiny Spritzee available?

Pokemon GO: Can you catch Shiny Spritzee?

A photograph of a Shiny Spritzee in Pokemon Shield (Image via Game Freak)

The image above is an example of Shiny Spritzee. Unfortunately, trainers won't be able to see that different color scheme with purple instead of pink in Pokemon GO as of right now. When it does, it will be one of the rarest and most sought after.

During the Luminous Legends X event in May of 2021, Spritzee debuted in Pokemon GO. The cute Fairy-type Pokemon was the center of a variety of challenges for trainers to complete.

Hoopa has arrived in areas around the world!



For limited-time, certain Pokémon will be appearing in the wild and attracted to Incense!

Catch them all to complete a limited-time Collection Challenge!

Learn more about the Season of Mischief here: https://t.co/EeuXcVWu6j pic.twitter.com/IR4779YbXK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 5, 2021

At that time, Niantic did not release its Shiny form into the game. No matter how many encounters with a Spritzee you may have had, it would always be the regular pink-colored version.

Nothing has changed. To this day, the Shiny variant for Spritzee has not arrived in Pokemon GO. It may at some point, but no Shiny Spritzee will be available to catch until Niantic officially announces it.

No one knows why it hasn't come to the game yet. Niantic may be holding out for a future event. There are often times when the developers give a Pokemon a Community Day spotlight.

Attention, Trainers! The three Safari Zone events originally planned for 2020 have now been rescheduled. #PokemonGOSafariZone



Learn more here:https://t.co/nrGZpTMnAV pic.twitter.com/Dx2omozMYC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 2, 2021

During that day, they spawn in the wild much more frequently and have a higher chance of being encountered as Shiny. Be on the lookout for a Spritzee Community Day or a special event with Spritzee involved.

Whenever that happens, it may be a good sign that Niantic is adding its Shiny version into Pokemon GO. It is a cute and cuddly little creature whose purple variant makes it a little more ominous than it normally would be.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer

