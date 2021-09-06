Can you catch Shiny Spritzee in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has a different method of providing the rare Shiny forms of Pokemon to trainers.
When the main Pokemon series games launched, Shiny versions were available from the start. If you get lucky, you can encounter a Shiny right away, even during the capture tutorial.
In Pokemon GO, however, Niantic releases Shiny Pokemon basically when they feel like it. Not every creature has their Shiny version in the game. So, is there a Shiny Spritzee available?
Pokemon GO: Can you catch Shiny Spritzee?
The image above is an example of Shiny Spritzee. Unfortunately, trainers won't be able to see that different color scheme with purple instead of pink in Pokemon GO as of right now. When it does, it will be one of the rarest and most sought after.
During the Luminous Legends X event in May of 2021, Spritzee debuted in Pokemon GO. The cute Fairy-type Pokemon was the center of a variety of challenges for trainers to complete.
At that time, Niantic did not release its Shiny form into the game. No matter how many encounters with a Spritzee you may have had, it would always be the regular pink-colored version.
Nothing has changed. To this day, the Shiny variant for Spritzee has not arrived in Pokemon GO. It may at some point, but no Shiny Spritzee will be available to catch until Niantic officially announces it.
No one knows why it hasn't come to the game yet. Niantic may be holding out for a future event. There are often times when the developers give a Pokemon a Community Day spotlight.
During that day, they spawn in the wild much more frequently and have a higher chance of being encountered as Shiny. Be on the lookout for a Spritzee Community Day or a special event with Spritzee involved.
Whenever that happens, it may be a good sign that Niantic is adding its Shiny version into Pokemon GO. It is a cute and cuddly little creature whose purple variant makes it a little more ominous than it normally would be.
