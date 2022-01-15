Can you customize your character in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is providing trainers with a completely different type of game than they are used to.

While there are many drastic changes compared to the normal Pokemon franchise, players will come across many features and mechanics that are rather familiar.

In recent years, Pokemon games have provided character customization not seen in its early days. This trend continues, as Legends Arceus will bring some fun character customization elements.

Character customization will be available in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Jublife Village seems to be the central hub of Legends Arceus. It hosts the trading post, the craftworks, the player's home, and the Galaxy headquarters. As well, it is where you will find the clothier.

This is the location where different clothing items can be purchased. More clothing options will be unlocked as you progress through the game, and there are some free ones included through the Mystery Gift feature.

Cat Ears? @CatEarsForAll Legends of Arceus, while you can't customize you're character with Cat Ears(that we know of yet), you can get a mask that has Kitsune Ears, so close enough! You can equip #catears in Pokemon: Legends of Arceus. Legends of Arceus, while you can't customize you're character with Cat Ears(that we know of yet), you can get a mask that has Kitsune Ears, so close enough! You can equip #catears in Pokemon: Legends of Arceus. https://t.co/RGnLyfUdt3

The recent gameplay preview showcased some of the early clothing options. Trainers will be able to customize their headwear, shirt, pants, jacket, footwear, and glasses.

Once that is done, they can move on to the hairdresser, also found in Jubilife Village. This allows for customization of the character's hairstyle, hair color, and eyebrow color.

The preview showed a handful of hairstyles for the female character, including a variety of different colors to choose from. It is unknown if more options will become available as you progress, like what occurs with clothing.

Pokemon games typically allow some sort of customization when you are first creating your character, but Game Freak and Nintendo have not provided any details regarding that.

LeGoldExperience @ViewtifulGold @snohohoho__ Highkey, when Legends Arceus confirmed character customization I went from “this game looks good, I might buy it” to “buying day one!” @snohohoho__ Highkey, when Legends Arceus confirmed character customization I went from “this game looks good, I might buy it” to “buying day one!”😂😂

It only makes sense to be able to choose hair color and even a preset of outfits as you start Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With a focus on the clothier and hairdresser, though, it doesn't seem like that will be the case.

It appears that if you want to have a character who stands out with their appearance, you'll have to head to Jubilife Village with some money in your pocket to shop for a new style.

Edited by R. Elahi