Can Elgyem be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Introduced during Pokemon GO's Enigma Week in August 2020, Elgyem has returned to the spotlight in the second part of the game's ongoing Ultra Unlock event.

This has led players to wonder if the Pokemon's shiny form is available in-game.

At the moment, the Psychic-type Pokemon from the Unova region doesn't have an available shiny form in Pokemon GO. This may be subject to change, as Niantic is always adding shiny forms to the game as part of their content schedule. For example, Heracross' shiny form has recently been added to supplement the Ultra Unlock event.

Pokemon GO data miners have found Elgyem's shiny form, sporting red eyes and body lights, within the game's code, but it has yet to be implemented for the public.

Pokemon GO: Additional Elgyem info

Pokemon GO players are recommended to snag an Elgyem during the current festivities (Image via Niantic)

Elgyem has had a short tenure in Pokemon GO compared to other Unova region natives, but its prevalence in the current leg of the Ultra Unlock event has brought new attention to it.

For players not familiar with this Psychic-type Pokemon, here are a few facts to note:

Elgyem evolves into Beeheeyem when fed 50 candies.

Beeheeyem, like its base form, is also a solo Psychic-type Pokemon with no added types.

In battle, Elgyem is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks.

Elgyem can learn the Fast Moves Astonish and Confusion in Pokemon GO.

With regard to Charge Moves, Elgyem can learn Psychic, Psybeam, and Dark Pulse.

In the Pokedex, Elgyem is known as the "Cerebral Pokemon."

From August 6, 2021, until August 17, 2021, Elgyem will be spawning more often during the Ultra Unlock event's second part, centered around Space. This seems like a natural fit, as Elgyem's Pokedex entry relates it to UFOs.

Elgyem has appeared in 5km, 7km, and 10km eggs in the past, with its most recent appearance in eggs being during the Unova Celebration Event.

In addition to spawning more often during Ultra Unlock Part 2, Elgyem can also be battled as a one-star raid boss.

Elgyem's name is a reference to the abbreviation LGM, meaning "Little Green Men," which alludes to the fact that this Pokemon is centered around UFOs and stereotypical aliens from pop culture.

Since it doesn't appear often, Pokemon GO players are recommended to snag an Elgyem during the current festivities so they don't miss out on capturing and evolving the little Psychic-tye Pokemon. Moreover, it is unclear as to when Niantic will bring this Pokemon back for an event.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh