Can Mew be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With the Pokemon GO anniversary event on the horizon, players around the world are wondering what Niantic will bring to its popular mobile game to mark the occasion. One experience that trainers are excited about is the opportunity to participate in limited-time special research. While this content has become common in the title, the upcoming rendition is incredibly exciting.

As some players may already know, the Pokemon GO anniversary event will bring a research ticket featuring the original Mythical Pokemon, Mew. Some trainers may be a tad unsure of the event's specifics, leading many to wonder if they can encounter the creature in its rare shiny variant. Thankfully, Niantic has given the community an answer to this question.

How to get Shiny Mew in Pokemon GO

Niantic has revealed that Shiny Mew will be available through the upcoming research called All-In-One #151. By completing its various tasks, players can earn an opportunity to capture a guaranteed Shiny Mew. However, this is not one of the special research that trainers get for free; those interested have to pay a price.

For $5 USD, players can purchase a ticket for this research. This has become a standard practice for Niantic, so experienced trainers can appropriately gauge if a Shiny Mew is truly worth it or not.

Keep in mind that paying for the ticket does not guarantee an encounter with Shiny Mew. Players will need to complete the entire research story to receive an encounter.

In addition to this restriction, there is another limitation that trainers may not be happy to hear. Only those who have not participated in the 2021 Kanto Pokemon GO Tour event can buy a ticket. This is because Shiny Mew was available through this event.

What Niantic is trying to do with this restriction is to limit players, only allowing one Shiny Mew per profile, regardless of whether they are willing to pay for a second one.

Is Mew any good in Pokemon GO PvP?

With many players soon having access to Mew, there are bound to be a large number of trainers willing to use the creature in the competitive Battle League.

Since the metagame is known for being incredibly stagnant, Mew's lack of a strong presence would leave many to believe that it has no viability.

Thankfully, this could not be further from the case. Mew's claim to fame is the many moves that it has access to. Having the most moves to choose from out of any other creature in Pokemon GO, the Pocket Monster can be incredibly oppressive in the Great League with the right moveset.

However, in other facets, Mew ends up being rather mediocre, as a jack of all trades and master of none.

