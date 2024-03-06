Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are due for some new Raid Bosses, and Game Freak has given them to the community in the form of the original Kanto starter trio. While this is not Charizard's first time in the spotlight, Blastoise is new. As such, some players may not know the best way to go about taking it down when it debuts on March 5, 2024.

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids are notoriously easy in many cases, many players have taken to simply defeating every boss in one shot. However, this may not always be possible, and even if it is for a certain boss, it can vary significantly depending on their generated stats.

This article will cover details about whether you can one shot Blastoise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Is it possible to defeat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Mightiest Blastoise in one shot?

Blastoise is a very defensive creature, so one-shotting it might not be possible (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of writing, there has not been a reported instance of the Mightiest Blastoise being taken down in one hit. This could be due to the massive defensive stats Blastoise normally has pairing well with the stat boosts it receives from being a Raid Boss. Its new Steel typing also provides resistance to many of the game's elements.

Blastoise has a base Defense stat of 100 and a base Special Defense of 105. So, players would have the best luck by targeting its slightly lower Defense stat with potent physical attacks.

Since Blastoise will possess Water-type attacks, using Fire or Ground-type Pokemon would not be recommended. As such, it would be best to attempt this challenge with one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's many Fighting-types.

Koraidon and Iron Hands are the two best choices for this raid, thanks to their high Attack stats and access to powerful Fighting-type moves. The former will be easier to get for Scarlet players since it is the mascot Legendary of the title, while the latter will be easier to get for Violet players since it is exclusive to that game.

Best ways to counter the Mightiest Blastoise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blastoise can be difficult to deal with, but it should be relatively straightforward in groups (Image via Game Freak)

Since the IVs of each Mightiest Blastoise are randomly generated and many of its stats are close together, there is no definitive way to counter this creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Still, there are some things players can do to deal damage to it consistently. Of course, this comes down to the player's Pokemon of choice.

Taking Iron Hands, it can learn moves like Swords Dance and Drain Punch to buff itself and allow it to restore health while dealing damage. While players may not one-shot it with this method, they will still deal massive damage. This Pokemon works great with an Adamant nature and the Booster Energy held item.

For Koraidon, this creature has the benefit of setting up sunny weather upon entering combat. This could be good for supporting allies who brought certain Grass-types, Fire-types, or Scarlet-exclusive Paradox Pokemon. Swords Dance and Collision Course will be the best way for players to max out their damage-dealing potential through its moveset. An Adamant nature is also recommended.