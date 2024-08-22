Can you OHKO Normal Dragonite 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest 7-star Tera Raid event features a Normal Tera Type Dragonite. The raid will be available beginning on August 23, 2024, at 00:00 UTC until September 1 at 23:59 UTC. As with many other 7-star Tera Raid bosses, you may wonder if it's possible to one-hit KO this Dragonite raid boss. Unfortunately, all indications suggest that this will not be possible.

Although most aspects of this particular Dragonite raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't prohibit players from defeating it in a single hit, one obstacle stands between you and securing a one-hit victory in this particular 7-star raid. Specifically, Dragonite's ability in this raid prevents an easy one-shot takedown.

Why Normal Dragonite can't be OHKO'd in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star raids

Dragonite's Multiscale ability makes an OHKO virtually impossible in its Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While one-hit KO-ing Normal Dragonite in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raids should theoretically work, the problem that prohibits the process is Dragonite's Hidden Ability in this raid. With access to Multiscale, any hit that Dragonite takes at full HP will be halved, effectively forcing players to hit Dragonite at least twice to KO it even with the best counter strategies.

Looking back in a theoretical sense, to OHKO Dragonite in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raid would effectively require a single Pokemon to deal 200% of Dragonite's raid HP's worth of damage in a single hit. This would then be cut down to 100% after Multiscale takes effect. Unfortunately, the amount of setup required to do 200% of Dragonite's raid HP in a single attack wouldn't be practical.

Because Dragonite resets the stats and status effects of itself and the raid party over the course of this 7-star raid, any buffs used to supercharge a single attack to OHKO Dragonite would likely be nullified before the setup could complete. This is also assuming that Dragonite's powerful moves like Extreme Speed, Earthquake, and more don't knock out teammates before the setup can be completed.

Put plainly, Multiscale effectively forces trainers in this raid to realize that the possibility of dropping Normal Tera Type Dragonite in 7-star raids in a single hit isn't worth pursuing. However, using solid powerup and setup strategies can still be effective, allowing trainers to potentially defeat Dragonite in 2+ hits before it activates its Tera Energy shield or diminishes the party's Tera Orb charges.

If Dragonite had a different ability during this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raid, defeating it with an OHKO strategy would likely be more plausible. However, as things stand, Multiscale makes a one-hit strategy a virtual impossibility since it halves any damage this raid boss takes at full health.

