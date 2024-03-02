How to calculate Pokemon IVs in Pokemon GO

Although Pokemon GO is a much more simplified version of the beloved main series games, it still has its fair share of complexities hidden deep within the folds of its gameplay mechanics that many casual players still do not fully understand. One of these complicated details that play a huge part in the game is IVs or "Individual Values."

These values play a huge role in determining a monster's stats and effectiveness in battle. However, the game offers very little in the form of an explanation for what these numbers mean or how they directly impact a creature's stats. Thankfully, there are ways to somewhat track a creature's IVs, as well as several ways to get creatures with better ones.

What are "IVs" in Pokemon GO?

IVs can make Pokemon stronger or weaker depending on their value (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Individual Values are what make every Pokemon unique. When a Pokemon spawns, it does so with three random values attached to it, one for each stat. These values are between one and 15, with one resulting in lower stats and 15 being the highest possible. These values also help determine a creature's combat power.

While most players would assume that having a creature with all perfect 15s would be the optimal build, there are certain instances where trainers choose to take a creature with maximized defense and stamina, with the lowest possible attack. This helps trainers sneak in monsters that would normally not be allowed in the Great or Ultra League.

How to find a creature's IVs in Pokemon GO

Players can find a creature's IVs in Pokemon GO by having it appraised (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To find out what a given monster's IVs are in Pokemon GO, you will first have to join a team. Every player picks one of three teams to join once their profile reaches level 10. Each leader has a different dialogue, but they reveal the same information. In addition to having compliments to say about the Pokemon in question, they will also display a diagram showing its exact IVs.

Once you have joined a team, you can judge any given monster's stats by going into their collection and selecting the Pokemon you want to judge. After doing so, select the three bars towards the bottom of the screen to bring up another menu. One of the icons present will be a ribbon labeled "Appraise." This will bring up your respective team leader, who will present you with a diagram of your monster's IVs.

The bars on each of the stats are split into thirds, so you should be able to tell relatively easily where your creature's IVs lie on the chart. They also receive a star rating based on how high their IVs are. There is no way to manipulate a creature's stats outside of cheating like there is in the main series, so you are really going to have to get lucky if you want a strong Pokemon.

You will have a better chance of finding stronger monsters with higher IVs in Pokemon GO through hatching eggs or challenging Raid Battles. Monsters encountered through field research also have a chance of possessing higher IVs.