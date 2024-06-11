Can you solo defeat Ludicolo in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

Ludicolo is currently a three-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, and many players are wanting to get their hands on the beloved creature from Hoenn. While it has only managed to maintain a niche in the Great League, Ludicolo is still one of the most iconic Pocket Monsters from the region, thanks to its signature typing and lovable design.

While many players opt to enjoy raid battles with a group of their friends, some may feel tempted to attempt Ludicolo's challenge by themselves. However, this can be very difficult for those who have less experience in the game. Thankfully, trainers can take down Ludicolo by themselves if they have access to the right counters.

How to solo defeat the Ludicolo three-star raid boss in Pokemon GO

Poison is one of Ludicolo's biggest weaknesses (Image via Game Freak)

To take down Ludicolo in Pokemon GO's three-star raids, players must first understand its elemental typing.

Trending

Ludicolo is the only fully-evolved Water- and Grass-type critter in the game as of writing, so many players may be a bit confused about how they can take it down. Luckily, it still has a fair share of weaknesses.

Ludicolo is weak to Flying-, Poison-, and Bug-type attacks. There are tons of powerful Pokemon that can hit these weaknesses hard. Mega Pidgeot, Mega Venusaur, and Mega Beedrill are three of the best and most accessible Mega Evolutions for this fight. They are valuable assets to have, given Ludicolo's increased hit points and combat power as a raid boss.

Ludicolo is a very defensive Pokemon, with its two highest stats being stamina and defense. This makes it incredibly difficult to deal enough damage before the raid timer runs out (unless players have an optimal party with decent enough IVs).

Here are some counters trainers can use against Ludicolo:

Mega Venusaur

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Beedrill

Shadow Lugia

Shadow Dragonite

Rayquaza

Staraptor

Skarmory

Yanmega

While these counters are not necessarily required, it would be helpful to have at least two of them due to how well they can either damage or wall off Ludicolo in Pokemon GO.

Ludicolo is not a very good battler, but would suffice as a gym defender (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ludicolo may have increased stats, but it is still a low-tier creature with relatively weak stats compared to other raid bosses in Pokemon GO. This means that it should not be difficult to solo defeat it.

Since Ludicolo is incredibly tanky with its raid boss stat pool, players should lead with their Mega Evolution of choice rather than saving it until the end. A Steel- or Dragon-type pick should be used to have some sort of defensive hold against Ludicolo in case it is a bit stronger than the player anticipated. Overall, it should prove to be an easy boss for experienced raiders.