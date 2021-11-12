Can you trade Pokemon from other games into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will allow players to relive the Fourth Generation of the series.

Since these are newer remasters, though, trainers are wondering if Pokemon from other games like Sword and Shield will be available in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It has been confirmed that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will have Pokemon Home support, which allows Pokemon from other games and Generations to be added. The catch is that it won't be available at launch.

How trading Pokemon from other games to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl works

Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus will all receive Pokemon Home support at some point in 2022. The exact date has not been specified yet, however.

This means, even though it will have to wait a bit, that trainers can move their partners to Home from any of the other games it supports and then over to either Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

There will more than likely be some limitations put into place that prevent every single Pokemon from being traded over. If the games don't have a full National Dex, then it will likely only allow Pokemon from other games that can be found in Sinnoh.

What is Pokemon Home?

If one is interested in moving some of their Pokemon over from a certain game to a copy of Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, they will want to know what Pokemon Home does and how it functions.

When it comes to Pokemon Home, there's a Switch version and a mobile version. Both are linked to a Nintendo Account. There is also a free plan and a paid premium plan. The premium plan provides more storage space and other bonus features.

When it came to Sword and Shield and the Let's Go series, Pokemon Home could be used to move Let's Go creatures to Sword and Shield, but they could not be moved back.

That gives a bit of mystery as to how it will work with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They are new games, but technically backwards in terms of the Pokemon timeline. More information is set to be released in 2022.

As it stands, Pokemon Home will eventually support Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Partners from other games will be available to trade to the remakes, but from what games and which Pokemon is yet to be revealed.

