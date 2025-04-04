Could Xerneas and Yveltal return in Pokemon Legends Z-A? Possibilities explored

Pokemon Legends Z-A appears to focus mainly on the Generation VI Legendary Zygarde, with the Ground/Dragon-type creature appearing in trailers for the game. However, there has been no mention of the Box Art Legendaries of Pokemon X and Y — Xerneas and Yveltal — so far.

The question on many fans' minds now is: Could Xerneas and Yveltal return in Pokemon Legends Z-A? This article goes over the possibilities of their comeback in the latest game in the franchise and any potential changes that could be made to them.

Could Pokemon Legends Z-A see the return of Xerneas and Yveltal? Possibilities explored

Pokemon Legends Z-A has teased Zygarde but not Xerneas or Yveltal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is likely that Xerneas and Yveltal will show up in Pokemon Legends Z-A. For starters, the Generation VI titles had the fewest number of new Pocket Monsters introduced in a generation so far, with around 70 new species added. Since this game is set in Lumiose City, the biggest in Kalos, both Legendaries are good candidates to show up at some point.

However, Xerneas and Yveltal may not show up in the main story. Instead, they may be relegated to a postgame encounter, just like Zygarde was in X and Y.

Xerneas and Yveltal could get new forms in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Dialga and Palkia got new Origin forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Xerneas and Yveltal were to show up in Legends Z-A, they may get new forms. Fans have a good reason to speculate that this might be true, as in recent years, the Box Art Legendaries of previous games tend to get new forms. This might be done to show off a cool new design whenever players return to the region they were originally from in newer titles.

In Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Groudon and Kyogre received new Primal Forms. More recently, in Legends Arceus, Dialga and Palkia received Origin Forms.

Since we have no information at this point in time, fans have been free to speculate on what these alternate forms for Xerneas and Yveltal might be.

Some suggest players could get special items that let these Legendaries take on a Primal form, like Kyogre and Groudon. Others believe Zygarde could merge with them to create new forms, similar to what happened to Reshiram and Zekrom with Kyurem in Black 2 and White 2.

