3 reasons to get excited by Pokemon Legends Z-A new battle mechanics

Like Pokemon Legends Arceus from before, Pokemon Legends Z-A has new battle mechanics that have fascinated players. While its predecessor had already begun to innovate by having the player character move around, there are some new elements to watch out for in Pokemon Legends Z-A's new battle mechanics.

In this article, we will cover what we know so far about Pokemon Legends Z-A's new battle mechanics and how they have left players eager to learn more about them.

3 reasons why fans should get excited by Pokemon Legends Z-A new battle mechanics

1) Pokemon can finally dodge attacks

Players can now direct their Pokemon away from attacks from their opponents in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the first time in a Pokemon game, players can lead their Pokemon throughout a battle with another trainer and their Pocket Monsters. This could cause players to guide their Pokemon away from a move that would usually knock them out. This movement system in battle now indicates a shift from traditional turn-based classic RPG-style mechanics to more real-time combat.

Players have good reason to be excited about this change, as this is something that kids who grew up watching the Pokemon anime would have wanted for a long time. Players who have watched Ash battle with his partner Pokemon, such as Pikachu, as they dodge and try to avoid their opponents while trying to attack them can now do the same.

2) The return of Mega Evolution

Mega Evolution returns in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the biggest expectations from fans was that Mega Evolution would finally return. Mega Evolution allowed certain Pokemon to take on more powerful forms during battle and made certain Pokemon that had fallen behind, like Mawile, Kangaskhan, and, of course, Charizard, much more viable in the competitive scene.

Fans' expectations were high that the mechanic would return in a game set in the Kalos region, where we were first introduced to the world of Mega Evolution. Additionally, now that we know that Pokemon Legends Arceus gave regional variants to certain Pokemon, there will be similar expectations that more Pokemon who aren't good in battle get a second wind thanks to a brand new Mega.

Additionally, the trailer indicates that the mechanics of Mega Evolution have also changed. Previously, the player had a Mega Ring, and the Pokemon had to hold a special Mega Stone to Mega Evolve. Once they had done so, the Pokemon would remain Mega-evolved for the rest of the battle. However, some type of meter appears to be involved, indicating that the mechanics have been altered.

3) The player can now ambush other trainers

Players can sneakily attack other trainers from behind in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, there is a new Battle Royal that will take place between trainers at night. What's interesting is that for the first time, players will be able to ambush potential opponents by sneaking up on them from behind and attacking with their Pokemon. This will even give players an advantage in battle, similar to the catching mechanics in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Players who have played any other Pokemon game in the past would remember the experience of being jumped on by trainers in the overworld. While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were the first games where trainers could turn down an opponent who wanted to battle, this system may just provide a level of catharsis for players trying to avoid trainers in past games while trying to progress.

