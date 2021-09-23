Countering Obstagoon in Pokemon GO

Obstagoon is one of the new Pokemon to the Pokemon franchise and even newer to Pokemon GO. With the release of a new region, different regional forms of beloved Pokemon have been updated and refreshed, bringing them to mainstream attention once more. On top of a new form, the Zigzagoon caught in the Galar region, where the new games take place, also have a new evolution.

Pokemon GO: How to counter Obstagoon with Normal and Fighting-types

When trying to figure out a counter to a Pokemon in Pokemon GO, knowing its type is the first step. Obstagoon is a Dark and Normal-type Pokemon. This means that Obstagoon's most potent weakness is to Fighting-type attacks. Taking a massive 256% more damage from every Fighting-type attack it takes, these are by far the best moves to use on Obstagoon in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon with access to Fighting-type fast attacks like Counter or Rock Smash in Pokemon GO are the best to use for this fight. There are a lot of Pokemon apart from Fighting-types that can learn Counter. For players that do not have access to Fighting-type Pokemon, Ursaring is a great choice for this fight as it has a large attack stat as well as access to Counter.

Obstagoon is one of the Pokemon that can also appear shiny in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Obstagoon's moveset is another thing players should consider when going against it. Obstagoon's fast attacks are Counter and Lick. As these are the only fast attacks it has, players should be equally prepared to face either one.

A bulky Normal-type Pokemon like Blissey can be a great Pokemon to use for this method. If a fast attack hits for super effective damage, it is Counter. If a fast attack hits for not very effective damage, it is Lick. Blissey is also bulky enough to take the super effective damage and then quickly switch out.

Obstagoon will never be switched into a Fighting-type Pokemon as it could easily be taken out with a single Fighting-type charged attack. If Obstagoon is causing much concern for a player, it would be best to keep either a Fighting-type or a Pokemon with a Fighting-type attack out on the field. When Obstagoon does eventually appear, the player can down it instantly or get close to it.

Also Read

Official artwork portraying Obstagoon for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In summary, Obstagoon may appear intimidating and powerful in Pokemon GO, however, due to its less than defensive typing, Obstagoon can quickly crumple under the slightest pressure applied to it. Players with Pokemon like Machamp or Lucario are going to have a great advantage in this fight.

Edited by Siddharth Satish