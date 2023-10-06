Detective Pikachu Returns: Story Jump Mode explained

Story Jump Mode is one of the game mode options that you will find in Detective Pikachu Returns as soon as you start the game. The option will be present right below New Game, and many in the community are pretty curious about what this mode actually is in the latest franchise entry.

A Story Jump Mode was not a feature present in the previous iteration. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why players want to know more about it, and it provides additional gameplay features away from the base game and story.

Today’s Detective Pikachu guide will go over everything you need to know about the Story Jump Mode in the game.

What is Story Jump Mode in Detective Pikachu Returns?

Expand Tweet

Story Jumo Mode is a sort of replayability feature in Detective Pikachu Returns. In this mode, you can skip certain parts of the base story and play the ones you want to. However, there is a small condition here: Story Jump Mode will be unavailable to you if you have not completed the prologue to the game.

The prologue is the initial chapter that gets the story started. You will need around 30 minutes to one hour to complete it. Once you have met the requisite, you can begin the Story Jump Mode anytime and play the missions you want.

Should you play the Story Jump Mode in Detective Pikachu Returns?

Nintendo introduced the Story Jump Mode in the game to make it more flexible for players who wish to enjoy the title as a detective novel. This will let you have a visual novel feel where you can skip to various sections and pages of the game and play the parts you want to.

Expand Tweet

So, if you want to get into Story Jump Mode, the best time to play it is after completing the base story in New Game. As mentioned, the mode is a replayability feature, so skipping chapters as a new player doesn't make much sense.

So once you have finished the base game of Detective Pikachu Returns and are looking to replay certain portions of the game, this is where the Story Jump Mode comes in. You will be able to skip chapters and replay the knees you want to.