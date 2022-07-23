Dialga Raid weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Dialga is the five-star Raid Boss that players can currently challenge in Pokemon GO. The Legendary Pokemon and Ruler of Time in the Pokemon universe is one of the most desirable Pokemon among players currently due to the recent downpour of love for the Sinnoh region on the Switch.

With this recent rotation finally giving players the chance to catch this Legendary Pokemon once again, everyone is jumping at any opportunity they get to do so. However, this has brought up an interesting conundrum with players looking to challenge Dialga. Where do they even begin in their pursuit of this dragon?

Like every other form of battle in Pokemon GO, an optimal strategy should be kept in mind. This article will go over some of the most effective ways players can counter and defeat Dialga in a Raid Battle.

Challenging Dialga in Pokemon GO: Counters and strategies

Dialga as it appears in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about a Pokemon that a player intends to battle is its typing. Knowing a Pokemon's typing can help players build a strong offense against it. Dialga is the first Steel and Dragon-type Pokemon to come to the franchise and was the only one until Duraludon was released 13 years later.

This type combination completely removes the weaknesses of Dragon, Ice, and Fairy that a Dragon-type would usually have. In its place, Dialga is weak to Fighting and Ground-type attacks. Players should also remember that Dialga resists a staggering 10 attack types out of a total of 18.

Dialga's stats in Pokemon GO lean towards the offensive side of the spectrum. With its highest stat being its attack of 275, Dialga is a Pokemon more than capable of punching holes in a trainer's team if they come into the Raid Battle unprepared. But what Pokemon should the player bring to this battle?

Pokemon GO is no stranger to including powerful Fighting and Ground-type Pokemon. Pokemon like Lucario and Excadrill have these types and are some of the most dominant in the higher tiers of play. In terms of defensive options, Dialga lacks moves with the ability to hit Steel-types for even neutral damage.

This makes Excadrill and Lucario both great offensive and defensive picks to bring to this battle. However, there are Pokemon better suited for both sides of the spectrum. Steelix, for example, is a Pokemon known for being one of the best defensive anchors in Pokemon GO. This is amplified further if it Mega Evolves.

Ground-type Pokemon like Groudon and Krookodile and Fighting-types like Machamp, Breloom, and Conkeldurr are some of the best Pokemon to bring for offense. Of course, given the difficulty of these battles, a team of at least four other players should challenge this boss for the best chances of success.

