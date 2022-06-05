Every shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO Fest 2022

With Pokemon GO Fest kicking off, lucky trainers will be coming out of the weekend with a load of shiny Pokemon.

There are a ton of confirmed creatures that will have their shiny forms available during the festival. Those who purchased a ticket for the festival might have a better chance at finding the Pokemon in general, but free players certainly won't miss out.

There are enough shiny Pokemon to go around for free users and ticket-holders alike. From new shiny variations to specific habitat spawns, the list of available shiny Pokemon in the wild is quite extensive.

All shiny Pokemon that can be caught during Pokemon GO Fest 2022

Shroomish and Axew are just two of the new shiny forms in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

For those unaware, shiny Pokemon are an extremely rare form of basic Pokemon that can be caught. They have a different color scheme and exude a set of sparkles when first spotted.

The odds of encountering one are very high and trainers have made it quite the hobby to go shiny hunting. In Pokemon GO Fest 2022, trainers can expect to come across a wide variety of them.

New shiny Pokemon

Several new creatures will finally be receiving their shiny forms in Pokemon GO during GO Fest 2022. These Pokemon are:

Pikachu (GO Fest 2022 Gracidea Costume)

Unown B

Shroomish

Numel

Karrablast

Axew

Shelmet

Shiny raid Pokemon

🥳



Remember to join the celebration when Pokémon GO Fest 2022 starts on June 4 at 10 a.m. local time!

Here are all of the Pokemon that can be battled in raids with a chance at being shiny once the dust has settled:

Pikachu (GO Fest 2022 Gracidea Costume)

Axew

Kyogre

Groudon

Incense shiny Pokemon

Some Pokemon will appear more often when a trainer uses an Incense during Pokemon GO Fest 2022. They will also have a boosted chance of being a shiny variant:

Unown G

Unown O

Unown U

Unown B

Habitat shiny Pokemon





Regardless of whether you have a ticket or not, this weekend will feature four rotating habitat hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time!

Trainers can venture into different habitats during GO Fest 2022. These habitats host different creatures. Many of them will have their shiny forms available for capture, with slightly boosted odds for their appearance.

In the Plains, players may catch the shiny versions of:

Girafarig

Dunsparce

Larvitar

Numel

Trapinch

Buizel

Patrat

Shelmet

Rufflet

Litleo

Axew

Meanwhile, the City habitat may have shiny variations of:

Magnemite

Alola Grimer

Hitmonchan

Baltoy

Burmy

Bronzor

Pidove

Trubbish

Weezing

Klink

Those venturing through the Rainforest may come across these shiny variants:

Mudkip

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Turtwig

Chimchar

Karrablast

Binacle

The last habitat is the Tundra, and it will include the following Pokemon with the potential to be shiny:

Omanyte

Swinub

Wingull

Meditite

Wailmer

Spheal

Piplup

Cubchoo

Galar Darumaka

Head to populated locations, set down Lures at PokeStops, and use Incense consistently to draw in as many Pokemon as possible during the weekend festivities. One of them is bound to be a shiny variant.

