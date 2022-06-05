Every shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO Fest 2022

With Pokemon GO Fest kicking off, lucky trainers will be coming out of the weekend with a load of shiny Pokemon.
There are a ton of confirmed creatures that will have their shiny forms available during the festival. Those who purchased a ticket for the festival might have a better chance at finding the Pokemon in general, but free players certainly won't miss out.
There are enough shiny Pokemon to go around for free users and ticket-holders alike. From new shiny variations to specific habitat spawns, the list of available shiny Pokemon in the wild is quite extensive.
All shiny Pokemon that can be caught during Pokemon GO Fest 2022
Story continues below ad
For those unaware, shiny Pokemon are an extremely rare form of basic Pokemon that can be caught. They have a different color scheme and exude a set of sparkles when first spotted.
The odds of encountering one are very high and trainers have made it quite the hobby to go shiny hunting. In Pokemon GO Fest 2022, trainers can expect to come across a wide variety of them.
New shiny Pokemon
Several new creatures will finally be receiving their shiny forms in Pokemon GO during GO Fest 2022. These Pokemon are:
- Pikachu (GO Fest 2022 Gracidea Costume)
- Unown B
- Shroomish
- Numel
- Karrablast
- Axew
- Shelmet
Shiny raid Pokemon
Story continues below ad
Here are all of the Pokemon that can be battled in raids with a chance at being shiny once the dust has settled:
- Pikachu (GO Fest 2022 Gracidea Costume)
- Axew
- Kyogre
- Groudon
Incense shiny Pokemon
Some Pokemon will appear more often when a trainer uses an Incense during Pokemon GO Fest 2022. They will also have a boosted chance of being a shiny variant:
- Unown G
- Unown O
- Unown U
- Unown B
Habitat shiny Pokemon
Trainers can venture into different habitats during GO Fest 2022. These habitats host different creatures. Many of them will have their shiny forms available for capture, with slightly boosted odds for their appearance.
Story continues below ad
In the Plains, players may catch the shiny versions of:
- Girafarig
- Dunsparce
- Larvitar
- Numel
- Trapinch
- Buizel
- Patrat
- Shelmet
- Rufflet
- Litleo
- Axew
Meanwhile, the City habitat may have shiny variations of:
- Magnemite
- Alola Grimer
- Hitmonchan
- Baltoy
- Burmy
- Bronzor
- Pidove
- Trubbish
- Weezing
- Klink
Those venturing through the Rainforest may come across these shiny variants:
- Mudkip
- Seedot
- Shroomish
- Slakoth
- Turtwig
- Chimchar
- Karrablast
- Binacle
The last habitat is the Tundra, and it will include the following Pokemon with the potential to be shiny:
- Omanyte
- Swinub
- Wingull
- Meditite
- Wailmer
- Spheal
- Piplup
- Cubchoo
- Galar Darumaka
Head to populated locations, set down Lures at PokeStops, and use Incense consistently to draw in as many Pokemon as possible during the weekend festivities. One of them is bound to be a shiny variant.