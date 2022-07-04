Every weakness and counter for Pheromosa in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa arrived in Pokemon GO with GO Fest: Berlin, and trainers will be seeing a lot of it in Battle League.

The time may be over to face the Ultra Beast in a raid. However, in GO Battle League, trainers will be sending Pheromosa into battle with the intention of dominating.

Since Pheromosa is a Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon, it is pretty obvious what type of attacks can take it down.

Pheromosa's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

There are four types of attacks that will deal supereffective damage to Pheromosa in battle. The Ultra Beast is weak to Fairy, Psychic, Fire and Flying-type moves. However, it is resistant against Bug, Grass, Dark, Ground and Fighting-type moves.

These attacks target Pheromosa's Bug and Fighting typing. As such, its dual-typing may prove to be its downfall.

Here are Pheromosa's type weaknesses and the percentage of damage they deal:

Fairy-type at 160% damage

Psychic-type at 160% damage

Fire-type at 160% damage

Flying-type at 256% damage

Flying-type is definitely the most effective move type to use against Pheromosa. It does supereffective damage against both its Bug and Fighting types.

The majority of battle teams in the game will have one or more attacks that match up with the Ultra Beast's weaknesses.

Counters for Pheromosa in Pokemon GO

There are plenty of Pokemon with Flying-type attacks that can take down Pheromosa. However, Pokemon GO trainers should look for a good mix of battlers that utilizes all of Pheromosa's weaknesses.

Here are some of the best options and their movesets to counter Pheromosa:

Moltres : Wing Attack as its Fast Attack and Sky Attack as its Charge Attack

: Wing Attack as its Fast Attack and Sky Attack as its Charge Attack Moltres : Fire Spin as its Fast Attack and Sky Attack as its Charge Attack

: Fire Spin as its Fast Attack and Sky Attack as its Charge Attack Mewtwo : Confusion as its Fast Attack and Psychic as its Charge Attack

: Confusion as its Fast Attack and Psychic as its Charge Attack Blaziken : Fire Spin as its Fast Attack and Brave Bird as its Charge Attack

: Fire Spin as its Fast Attack and Brave Bird as its Charge Attack Togekiss : Air Slash as its Fast Attack and Play Rough as its Charge Attack

: Air Slash as its Fast Attack and Play Rough as its Charge Attack Darmanitan : Incinerate as its Fast Attack and Overheat as its Charge Attack

: Incinerate as its Fast Attack and Overheat as its Charge Attack Lugia : Extrasensory as its Fast Attack and Aeroblast as its Charge Attack

: Extrasensory as its Fast Attack and Aeroblast as its Charge Attack Ho-Oh: Incinerate as its Fast Attack and Brave Bird as its Charge Attack

There are quite a few Pokemon that can defeat Pheromosa with ease. Some of them can utlitize two Flying-type attacks or mix it up with another weakness (Moltres with Fire or Togekiss with Fairy).

Overall, Pheromosa is a mighty attacker but doesn't have the best defensive capabilities. If a trainer comes up against the Ultra Beast in a Pokemon GO battle, they can use any of the above Pokemon to defeat it in no time.

