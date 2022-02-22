Foongus still cannot be shiny in Pokemon GO

Many players play Pokemon GO for a variety of different reasons. Whether it be to complete the Pokedex or to encourage them to go outside, everyone has their motivation to participate in Niantic's global phenomenon based on one of the largest media franchises in the market.

A specific community exists for players who play Pokemon GO to collect a rare variant of Pokemon known as Shiny Pokemon. This rare variant of Pokemon provides the player with no advantage in battle.

However, the rarity of these Pokemon paired with their different color patterns, makes these Pokemon incredibly valuable even to the game's more casual audience. Before looking for this unique variety of a specific Pokemon, players will need to know if that Pokemon's shiny variant is in the game.

Unlike the main series, Niantic is known for sporadically adding these types of Pokemon whenever they feel like it, it seems. With this being the case, it is not uncommon for players to hunt for a Shiny Pokemon that has yet to be added to the game.

Shiny Foongus is yet to be released in Pokemon GO

Foongus as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Foongus is a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon from the fifth generation of the franchise and debuted in Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS. Foongus and its suspicious evolution, Amoongus, have been fan favorites ever since.

Coming to Pokemon GO alongside a lot of the other Pokemon from Unova, players have wondered if the Mushroom Pokemon can appear shiny. Sadly, Foongus' shiny variant is still missing from the mobile game.

Players are going to have to wait a while before they can get their hands on a Shiny Foongus. While Niantic is yet to announce directly when Shiny Foongus will be available, some predictions can be made.

The Season of Heritage and the Season of Mischief before it set the trend for Pokemon GO as Niantic is using these formats to both tell a story and set up for the release of new events and Pokemon.

These events typically tie in with seasons around the world. The Season of Mischief was present for the autumn season, while the Season of Heritage tied in with the winter season. If Niantic continues this trend, the next event will go hand in hand with the spring season.

Since spring is a season with lots of fresh greenery and good weather, this potential next event will mainly revolve around Grass, Water, and Flying-type Pokemon.

Keep in mind that this has not been confirmed and is merely speculation. But if Shiny Foongus is going to be added, this would be a good time. While Shiny Foongus is still missing from Pokemon GO, this does not mean that it will be missing forever.

Players looking forward to catching a Shiny Foongus may have to wait for the winter season to be over as Niantic will most likely have events for Grass-type Pokemon like Foongus in the spring season.

