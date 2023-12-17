How to easily get Shiny Beldum, Shiny Metang, and Shiny Metagross in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can shiny-hunt Beldum, Metang, and Metagross in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet using a new shiny isolation exploit. With this glitch, you can complete a living shiny Beldum family. Hunting for rare Pocket Monsters is never an easy task in any of the Pokemon franchise's main series games.

However, what this article is going to discuss will streamline the entire procedure of catching a lot of Shiny Beldum in one location. The section below will cover everything you need to know about the aforementioned shiny-hunting exploit, completing the living Shiny Beldum family in your account, and more.

Shiny Beldum, Shiny Metang, and Shiny Metagross exploit in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Shiny Beldum location in this DLC (Image via TPC)

One game-breaking glitch makes it very easy to catch Shiny Beldum in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Using this exploit, you can acquire a decent number of Shiny Beldum very quickly.

Since Beldum only spawns in the Polar Biome, you will have to use the glitch in this region of the Terarium. Go to the region shown in the picture above, as you will need a large flat area. Additionally, the exploit works best in this location.

Once you reach the place, you will want to knock out the Granbull. This is a static spawn, and it will mess with acquiring the shinies if you don’t remove it from the marked location.

Shiny Beldum (Image via TPC)

After that, you will need to have a Picnic, as we will utilize the Picnic Reset to increase the Shiny Beldum spawns. Once the Picnic is set up, you will have to make a Psychic-type sandwich with both Sparkling and Encounter at level three. For this, you need one Onion, along with one Salty and one Sour Herba Mystica.

Using this sandwich, you will be able to spawn Beldum. However, the main issue is this beast's low catch rate. Since it has a 3% chance of being caught, you should use a Master Ball.

So, set up a picnic and pack it up over and over again till you find a Shiny Beldum. You can do this till you get 10 or 15 Shiny Beldum and then evolve two of them to get Shiny Metang and Shiny Metagross.

That brings us to the end of this shiny-hunting exploit in Scarlet and Violet. Let us know if you managed to complete your living Shiny Beldum family using this trick in the comments below.

Read this article to learn about all the Legendary Pocket Monsters in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Consider following us here to get the latest updates from the world of Pokemon.