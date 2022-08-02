Hisuian Braviary Raid weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Braviary has made its debut in Pokemon GO with many trainers trying to capture it through Raids.

During the Hisuian Discoveries event, multiple Pokemon from the ancient Sinnoh region have come to the mobile game. They are likely to stay here, so trainers will be facing off against the powerful Hisuian Braviary for the foreseeable future.

When it appears in Raids, players can expect a 3-Star event that will demand a tough team to succeed. They will have to bring their fiercest Pokemon that can deal damage to a Psychic/Flying-type.

Hisuian Braviary weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Braviary may be catchable in its shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a Psychic/Flying-type Pokemon, trainers will want to avoid bringing in any Fighting-type Pokemon against Hisuian Braviary. They will be extremely susceptible to attacks that Braviary can dish out.

Coupled with that, the likes of Grass and Poison won't have much luck against it. Intead, players should bring in Pokemon that know Electric, Ice, Rock, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks.

Its Flying-type is weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock moves while its Psychic-type is vulnerable against Dark and Ghost attacks. Psychic is also weak to Bug moves, but the Flying-type cancels that out and makes those attacks do standard damage.

The best Hisuian Braviary counters in Pokemon GO

There are a handful of Pokemon in Pokemon GO that can take the fight to the Hisuian Braviary. Whether battling it in a Raid, in a PVP environment, or in a Gym, use the following Pokemon and their movesets:

Weavile : Snarl as the Fast Attack. Avalanche and Foul Play as the Charged Attacks.

: Snarl as the Fast Attack. Avalanche and Foul Play as the Charged Attacks. Tyranitar : Bite or Smack Down as the Fast Attack. Stone Edge and Crunch as the Charged Attacks.

: Bite or Smack Down as the Fast Attack. Stone Edge and Crunch as the Charged Attacks. Darkrai : Snarl as the Fast Attack. Dark Pulse and Shadow Ball as the Charged Attacks.

: Snarl as the Fast Attack. Dark Pulse and Shadow Ball as the Charged Attacks. Raikou : Volt Switch as the Fast Attack. Shadow Ball and Wild Charge as the Charged Attacks.

: Volt Switch as the Fast Attack. Shadow Ball and Wild Charge as the Charged Attacks. Zapdos : Charge Beam as the Fast Attack. Ancient Power and Zap Cannon as the Charged Attacks.

: Charge Beam as the Fast Attack. Ancient Power and Zap Cannon as the Charged Attacks. Chandelure: Hex as the Fast Attack. Shadow Ball and Overheat as the Charged Attacks.

All of the above Pokemon have the ability to learn two Charged Attacks that are either supereffective against Hisuian Braviary or provide a Same Type Attack Bonus to the user.

Weavile and Tyranitar may be the best options as they are the only two on the list with dual-types that Hisuian Braviary is vulnerable against. The former is an Ice/Dark-type, while Tyranitar is a Rock/Dark-type.

For those who aren't aware of what a Same Type Attack Bonus is, it applies in all Pokemon games, not just Pokemon GO. With that in effect, extra damage is done from an attack that matches one of the types that Pokemon has.

When determining the weaknesses of a Pokemon like Hisuian Braviary, it is important to use moves that imbue a Pokemon with a Same Type Attack Bonus to ensure supereffective damage is dealt.

