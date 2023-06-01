How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO in June 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

One of the many factors that keep the Pokemon GO experience fresh is the endlessly cycling content. From the creatures that spawn in the wild to the battle parties of NPCs, no set of Pocket Monsters sticks around for too long. In no instance is this proven better than in the teams of the different leaders of Team GO Rocket.

The nefarious group of criminals that controls many of the Pokestops players can find, Team GO Rocket aims to conquer the world using their Shadow Pokemon. Trainers can defeat the members of this group in a 3v3 battle for the chance to catch their Shadow Pokemon and get them out of the wrong hands.

One of the leaders of Team GO Rocket that players will encounter at some point during their campaign is Arlo. Being one of the main bosses of the organization, his team of Pokemon is much stronger than the average grunt.

With this in mind, trainers may need some pointers to construct the right team to take him down.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Top counters for Arlo's team in Pokemon GO

Teddiursa

Teddiursa's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first round in the battle against Arlo in Pokemon GO will always feature his Shadow Teddiursa. Though an unevolved Pokemon, Teddiursa can still pack quite a punch, so players should take it out as fast as possible. This is also the optimal stage in the fight to burn out all of Arlo's protect shields using charged attacks.

Since Teddiursa is a pure Normal-type, it is only weak to Fighting-type attacks. With this in mind, players may want to consider bringing a Fighting-type like Lucario, Machamp, or Gallade to this battle to make sure Teddiursa does not deal too much damage to the rest of the team.

Hypno/Golurk/Blaziken

Hypno as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The next stage of the battle can either feature Golurk, Hypno, or Blaziken. Since Blaziken is the option that deals the most damage out of the three, Golurk or Hypno would be the best scenarios. Since Golurk and Hypno are both weak to Dark and Ghost-type attacks, players should bring a creature of one of these elements.

In the event that Blaziken does make an appearance, players may want to lean towards bringing a Ground-type, just in case. Since Palossand is coming to Pokemon GO starting on June 6, players may want to wait until this creature appears on live servers, as its elemental type combination gives it coverage against every opponent that may appear in this stage.

Scizor/Banette/Luxray

Luxray as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the final stage of this fight in Pokemon GO, Arlo can either send out Luxray, Scizor, or Banette. Palossand would be a great choice for taking out Luxray and Banette, thanks to its offensive type advantage. Preparing for Scizor, on the other hand, can be fairly challenging as it is only weak to Fire-type attacks.

Overall, a good blueprint for a team to take into Arlo's battle in Pokemon GO would be Blaziken, Palossand, and either Umbreon or Houndoom.

Poll : 0 votes