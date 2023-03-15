How to best prepare for Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Raid Hour on March 15

As experienced Pokemon GO players know, Five-Star Raids can be incredibly hard to come by. This can make matters very stressful, especially when the current Raid Boss is one that a hardcore collector needs to fill their Pokedex. Thankfully, Niantic gives trainers some help in this regard with their weekly Raid Hour event.

Greatly increasing the spawn rate of these sorts of raids at designated locations, Raid Hours offer a great chance for players to get their hands on some powerful Legendary Pokemon. However, they can be a bit hard to prepare for. Since many trainers use these events to farm Legendary Pokemon with perfect stats, they cannot afford to let a minute go to waste.

Pokemon GO's upcoming Raid Hour, featuring Ho-Oh and its shiny form, will take place on March 15, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

With Five-Star Raid Battles being some of the hardest in Pokemon GO, a fair amount of care and precaution must go into preparing for the weekly occurrence. Thankfully, a bit of game knowledge can make doing so much easier.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about Ho-Oh Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

Ho-Oh as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since the Pokemon of interest during the upcoming Raid Hour event is Ho-Oh, players must be prepared to take one on. Thankfully, knowing a creature's elemental typing can be a great contributor to the trainer's success.

Since Ho-Oh is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon, its best counters are Rock-type creatures. A solid line-up of Rampardos, Rhyperior, Gigalith, and Golem forms a great core for any player looking to grind through these raids quickly.

All four Pocket Monsters have great defensive typings to take out Ho-Oh since they resist Flying and Fire-type attacks. Rampardos may be a bit iffy due to its low defensive stats, but it makes up for it by having great potential for burst damage.

As for other resources that players will need for Pokemon GO's latest Raid Hour, Revives and Potions are two cornerstones for keeping one's team in fighting form. With many trainers using the rapid spawn rate of Ho-Oh to grind repeated Raid Battles, there will come a time when they need to heal up their parties.

Thankfully, these healing items are incredibly easy to come by in Pokemon GO. They can be purchased from the in-game shop in exchange for Pokecoins. Alternatively, they can be found for free by spinning the photo disk located at any Pokestop or gym. These items come in different varieties, so it is best to stock up on any variant that players can get for free.

The last item that trainers will need to take full advantage of the upcoming Raid Hour is raid passes. These items will be the hardest to come by as Niantic actively prevents players from stockpiling them. One can be earned for free by spinning the photo disk at a gym, but the rest must be purchased. Only three can be held at a time.

As such, players looking to grind the Raid Hour event in Pokemon GO may have to break out their credit cards if they want to get the best possible Ho-Oh with perfect IVs. Many trainers will also be participating in the Raid Hour to get their hands on a Shiny Ho-Oh. While it is possible to find one, it is incredibly rare to do so.

