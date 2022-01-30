How to catch Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Alpha Pokemon are bigger, stronger, and scarier versions of fully evolved creatures in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

These Alpha Pokemon spawn at extremely high levels, and it is recommended that you don't take them on until you have a more powerful team later in the game. They are that dangerous.

You will notice their big glowing red eyes and massive size compared to other versions of that Pokemon found nearby. To catch one, you'll need to battle it with all you've got and carry a few extra Poke Balls.

How to successfully catch an Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Alpha Pokemon pop up in every area of the Hisui region. They will attack you on sight with ruthless aggression and won't let you up until you've run or rode your Wyrdeer far away from them.

They aren't afraid to battle, and once you've got a strong enough team of Pokemon, you shouldn't be either. The only way to get an Alpha Pokemon of your own in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is to take down its HP and catch it.

The first Alpha Pokemon you will encounter in the game is a Kricketune. It comes in at a lower level than some of the others you'll find on your journey, like Snorlax, Electivire, and Roserade.

Whether it is Kricketune or any others, the method remains the same. Approach the Alpha Pokemon and make sure your best creature is in your hand and ready to fight.

Throw your Pokemon's ball at them to initiate a battle. From there, it is best to use moves like Hypnosis or Thunder Wave to cause a status infliction. Putting them to sleep or slowing them down with paralysis will make the battle easier.

Since these are much larger Pokemon, Heavy Balls will be a great asset when finally attempting to catch one. You can craft them with Apricorns, and Black Tumblestone found throughout Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Also Read Article Continues below

The battles go just like any other in the game but with a greater reward. Use your fiercest Pokemon partners to chip away at the health of the Alpha creature. Once their HP is in the red, throw a Heavy Ball and keep your fingers crossed.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar