How to catch Heatran in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers can catch a handful of Legendary Pokemon, like Heatran, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The majority of Legendary Pokemon are only available in the post-game. Heatran falls under that category. That means players will have to complete the main story before encountering this beast.

Once that has been accomplished, trainers will be able to battle and, hopefully, catch Heatran on Firespit Island. This is a location in the Cobalt Coastlands where trainers previously faced the Arcanine noble.

How to prepare for Heatran in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Basculegion is a powerful Water-type in Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

First, you will need to prepare a team to take on Heatran. Heatran is a Fire/Steel-type. That gives it three supereffective weaknesses. Fighting, Water, and Ground-type attacks will deal massive damage.

Put together a team of Pokemon with those types of attacks . They will dish out extra damage if they use the move and are of the same type with a Same Type Attack Bonus.

Keep in mind that Heatran's typing gives it resistance to Normal, Flying, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks. All of those will read "not very effective."

Where to find Heatran Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Irida and Iscan show a trainer Heatran (Image via Game Freak)

When you are ready to battle Heatran in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you can receive a special quest from Volo and Cogito after beating the main story. The quest is called Mission 22: The Plate of Firespit Island.

Leave Jubilife Village after obtaining the quest and travel to the Cobalt Coastlands. You can ride Wyrdeer to the water, then switch to Basculegion to get to Firespit Island or you can just fast travel to the location via your map.

Walk past Warden Palina to the left and you will come across Irida of the Pearl Clan and Warden Iscan. They will be in front of a cave entrance and once you speak with them, you can enter to find Heatran.

How to catch Heatran in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A trainer battling Heatran in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

The battle acts as though it is one of the noble Pokemon clashes in Legends: Arceus. Mud Balls are a necessity here and can be found on the floor of the cave.

Heatran will be protected by a fire shield. Launch Mud Balls at it while dodging its attempts to strike you. After you have landed enough Mud Balls, the shield will break and you can throw out a Pokemon to battle.

Carefully battle Heatran to take its HP down to red. Make sure you don't hit it too hard or you will cause it to faint. Make sure you save before hand so you can start over if that happens.

When its HP is in the red, throw the best Poke Ball you have, such as the Great Ball or Ultra Ball. Keep trying if it breaks out and be sure to heal up your partners to ensure the battle continues until you've caught it.

