New forms for Dialga and Palkia may be in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Legendary dragons of the Sinnoh region may be getting new forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

It looks like most of the internet is still coming to grips with all of the new information on this game leaked recently. Almost all Hisuian forms have been revealed, and many are figuring out what to make of the new designs. What nobody saw coming, though, is what is allegedly in store for Dialga and Palkia.

Note: Potential mind-blowing spoilers are ahead.

Legendary Pokemon from Sinnoh to allegedly receive new forms

According to recent leaks on Twitter, both Dialga and Palkia are getting brand new forms. Instead of their typical dragon-like appearance, they will both be on all fours, bearing a considerable resemblance to horses.

These forms are apparently going to be called Origin forms. It is common for games based on older generations to have new forms of Legendary Pokemon. For example, both Kyogre and Groudon got new primal forms in the remakes of Generation III.

What’s even more shocking about the new forms, though, are the rumors surrounding them. Many fans are theorizing that Dialga and Palkia look this way because they are going to fuse with Arceus, the mascot of the game.

Most of the information on the forms of Dialga and Palkia have been coming from Centro Leaks. This Twitter account has been incredibly active recently, offering a large stream of new information on the new title.

They are called the "Origin" forms, not the "Lord" forms. Whoops, there has been a misunderstanding this whole time regarding the new Dialga / Palkia forms, we're sorry for the confusion.They are called the "Origin" forms, not the "Lord" forms.

This would be the first time Legendaries have fused in the franchise since Generation V. In those games, both Reshiram and Zekrom could merge with Kyurem, creating Kyurem Black and Kyurem White.

The Origin forms of Palkia and Dialga won’t even be the only new Legendaries in the title. Apparently, there is also a new wind genie named Enamourus. This new genie is Fairy-type and Flying-type, and it will join Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus in the game.

Fans will be able to find out whether these leaks are true or false when the game officially releases on January 28.

