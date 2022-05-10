How to catch Mightyena in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has well over 700 different creatures for players to catch, collect, battle, and trade. With all of these options, it is perfectly understandable if a few of the more niche Pokemon slide under the radar of users who may not be as familiar with the franchise as others.

Mightyena is one of the more average Pokemon compared to other Pokemon in the franchise. It is not as memorable as Pokemon like Charizard or Mewtwo, nor is it in the spotlight as a mascot in the same light as Pokemon like Pikachu and Eevee. However, Mightyena has made a few choice appearances.

Many gamers may recognize Mightyena from its staple appearances in its debut entries, Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. In these games, Mightyena and its pre-evolved form, Poochyena, were staple members of Team Magma and Aqua on the battle parties of each team's grunts and admins, as well as each team's leader.

Obtaining Mightyena in Pokemon GO

For some general information on Mightyena, it is a pure Dark-type Pokemon. This leaves it weak to Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type attacks.

Mightyena's typing also gives it a resistance to Ghost, Psychic, and other Dark-type attacks. Its stats provide a nice balance of stamina and attack as well.

To get Mightyena in Pokemon GO, players currently have a few different options. The first one is the most obvious. They can simply find one in the wild. However, if users solely intend on finding one through this method, they may encounter difficulties as finding fully-evolved Pokemon in the wild is incredibly rare.

Another way to obtain Mightyena in Pokemon GO is to evolve a Poochyena. It is a much easier way to get it, as Poochyena is a more common Pokemon.

To evolve Poochyena into Mightyena, gamers must collect candies from catching other Poochyena. They need 50 Poochyena candies.

Raising the general spawn rate is a great way to obtain the necessary candies to evolve Poochyena. The best way to do so is to use consumable items like Incenses and Lure Modules. These items can be purchased in the in-game shop or earned through various methods like research tasks and gifts.

Finally, players currently have the chance to find Mightyena in Three-Star Raid Battles. Those looking to challenge this Pokemon through this method should best prepare for such. Mightyena's most substantial weakness is to Fighting-type attacks due to the high general base attack among most Fighting-types.

No matter the method users choose, these are all effective ways to catch Mightyena in Pokemon GO. However, if they opt to challenge it in Raid Battles, gamers should prepare by bringing Fighting-type Pokemon and a few friends to challenge it, as the battle may be challenging for some.

