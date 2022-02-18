How to catch Piplup in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Piplup is in a hidden corner of the Hisuian region in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This new Pokemon game gave players a very unique choice for starters. Instead of Pokemon native to the region, they instead offered Cyndaquil (from Johto), Rowlett (from Alola) and Oshawott (from Unova).

This left many gamers wondering where they could get the Sinnoh starters, since there’s no Professor Rowan to give them. Well, they’re in the wild, but they’re very rare.

Generation IV starter Pokemon well hidden in new game

Piplup can be found in Cobalt Coastlands, but it’s tucked in a far off corner in the area. Players may remember hopping on Basculegion to surf all the way to Firepit Island to the North. Well, they will have to surf past that to find Piplup.

Specifically, players will want to surf past Firepit Island and then turn left, back to the mainland. They should find a smaller beach that leads to Spring Path. Players should keep this in mind later in the game when it's time to find Giratina since, just like in Generation IV, Turnback Cave is located at the Spring Path.

This area is called Ilepsy Shore. On the beach itself, though, trainers will be greeted with an Alpha Empoleon. This might be a good fight just to fill out Empoleon’s Pokedex entry a bit.

Ilepsy Shore is on the northern side of Cobalt Coastlands (Image via Game Freak)

By walking up and to the right a bit, trainers should come across a small pond. Piplup will be hanging around over here.

The best way to catch it is to sneak around to the hill behind the pond. This will give the player a couple of trees to hide behind. From there, it shouldn’t be too hard to fire off a Great Ball at an unsuspecting Piplup.

Keep in mind that this is the only Piplup in the overworld. To catch more, trainers will have to leave the Cobalt Coastlands and return. To save time, it might be wise to work on Piplup’s Pokedex entry before evolving it into Prinplup, so that way trainers won’t have to keep leaving and returning.

