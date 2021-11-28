How to catch Porygon and its evolutions in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Porygon and its evolution are unique Pokemon you can find in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Porygon is a Normal-type Pokemon that doesn't see as much use these days. Introduced in Generation I, it was one of the most extraordinary creatures to obtain. It still has its uses, including two evolutions that are Special Attack masters.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Porygon can be found in the Trophy Garden. To collect Porygon2 and Porygon-Z, you will need to trade them with particular items.

How to get Porygon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Porygon. (Image via ILCA)

The Trophy Garden is located on Route 212 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. After you have become Champion and unlocked the National Pokedex, you can obtain a number of creatures there.

Inside the building will be Mr. Backlot. Each day, he advises a new Pokemon he has seen wandering around the Trophy Garden. This could take a while, but at some point, he'll tell you he has spotted a Porygon.

Go into the Trophy Garden and hunt Porygon down. Just run around the grass and make sure you have enough Poke Balls in your inventory. Once you've found it, lower its HP and catch it.

How to evolve Porygon to Porygon2

Porygon2 in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)

After obtaining Porygon, you can evolve it into Porygon2. To do this, you need to visit Mr. Oak in Eterna City. He will provide you with an item called Upgrade. Have Porygon hold the Upgrade.

Now, you need to trade Porygon while it is holding Upgrade. Either trade with yourself on another system or find a friend you trust. Once they receive Porygon, it will evolve.

How to evolve Porygon2 to Porygon-Z

Porygon-Z. (Image via Game Freak)

You should have your friend send back Porygon2 so you can add it to your Pokedex before evolving it to Porygon-Z. Once you have done so, find the Dubious Disc.

It is on Route 225 in the Battle Zone. Look for a Poke Ball on the ground past the rock wall that holds a Dawn Stone. Now, have Porygon2 hold the Dubious Disc item.

Repeat the same steps as before. Trade it to another copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl while holding the Dubious Disc. Once received, it will evolve. Then have your friend trade it back to you.

