How to catch Riolu in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Riolu is tucked away in a very hidden place in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Many trainers, however, are on the search for this Fighting-type. It evolves into the powerful Lucario, who fans will recognize from Super Smash Bros. to Pokken, to Pokemon Unite and many other appearances. Riolu can't be caught, though, until towards the end of the game.

Where can trainers find this rare Pokemon?

Riolu is located in the Alabaster Icelands, the fifth and final area trainers will get access to. It only spawns in one specific area called Icebound Falls.

This is to the bottom left corner of the map, right in front of Avalanche Slopes. It will take some maneuvering to get there, though.

The easiest way to arrive at Icebound Falls is, starting from the Snowfields Camp, head north over the cliff and turn left. Trainers should see a mountain to the left of them (some Electabuzz usually spawn in this area as well).

What trainers will want to do is turn and face that mountain and look down; a cave opening should be there. By simply going through it, trainers will arrive at Icebound Falls on the other side. This area is notable for a frozen waterfall that’s pretty hard to miss.

This cave will lead players to Riolu (Image via Game Freak)

In this area, a couple of Machoke or Machop will likely appear, and then behind them will be one single Riolu. It’s definitely recommended that trainers defeat the surrounding Pokemon before they try to catch Riolu.

There are a couple of snow mounds that trainers can hide behind for cover. Riolu likes berries, so it’s a good idea to throw a couple out there. Once in position, try throwing a Great Ball at its back; that should result in a successful catch.

For extra progress on the Pokedex, trainers should consider climbing up the frozen waterfall. At the top will be a winding path that leads to the right, where an Alpha Lucario awaits. This would definitely be a tough battle, but Lucario is extremely rare, so defeating one will be good for its Pokedex entry.

