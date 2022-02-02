How to complete the Steely Lucario Request in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers won’t reach the Steely Lucario mission until around the endgame of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Lucario might be one of the more intimidating Pokemon around. It has good stats, good typing, and a great move pool.

Although this mission requires beating a Lucario in battle, this shouldn’t be a problem for any trainer with a strong team.

Special request involves taking down powerful Pokemon

Trainers will have to complete the Trial of Lake Acuity mission to access this mission. This will take place very late into the game and will happen after the Trials of Lake Verity and Valor.

Once this is done, though, there will be a new NPC waiting in Galaxy Hall. The NPC is a life-size Lucario. Trainers should speak with this Lucario to start up the mission. Afterwards, Lucario’s owner, named 'Rye,' will introduce himself.

His Lucario will sense a “strong aura” from the player. As a result, Rye will request that the trainer battles it.

Rye and his Lucario will be waiting at the Training Grounds. This area is located on the left side of the Jubilife City map. Trainers may remember this area from when they first battled Akari or Rei there.

The Training Grounds is where trainers will fight Lucario (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers will need to be well prepared for this fight. Lucario will be at level 62. As a Steel/Fighting-type Pokemon, it will be weak to Fire, Ground, and Fighting. An easy way to make quick work of this battle would be to bring Garchomp. For that matter, Lucario won’t survive an Earthquake, Earth Power, or Bulldoze.

Other good counters for Lucario would be Gastrodon, Magmortar, Flareon, and Machamp. Also, trainers who choose Hisuian Typhlosion as their starter will be fine during this battle since it resists both of Lucario’s types.

After this battle, Rye will reward the player with a Grit Rock. This item can be used to raise the Effort Values of a Pokemon.

