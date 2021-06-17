How to catch a shiny Bidoof in Pokemon GO

Shiny Bidoof will finally be making its Pokemon GO debut on Friday, June 25th, 2021.

Bidoof is a normal Pokémon that has a weakness against Fighting-type Pokémon.

During the upcoming Bidoof Breakout event, a golden-colored shiny Bidoof will be making its grand entrance in Pokémon GO.

The Bidoof Breakout event in Pokemon GO will take place from Friday, June 25th, 2021, at 10:00 AM to July 1st, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time.

This is an event that Pokémon trainers will not want to miss, as Bidoof will spawn more often in the wild. The chances of getting a shiny Bidoof will also increase as the event goes on.

Catching shiny Bidoof in Pokemon GO

Catching the new shiny Bidoof in Pokemon GO won’t be difficult during the Bidoof Breakout event as its spawn rate is higher.

Using incense will increase the chances of encountering a shiny Bidoof. Players should note that Bidoof is boosted when the weather is partly cloudy. Therefore, the chances of coming across a shiny Bidoof are higher in such weather.

A Pokémon trainer does not need to catch every single Bidoof to obtain the Shiny version. They simply need to tap on every Bidoof that spawns close by to determine if it is a shiny version or not.

Another exciting part of this event is the fact that Bidoof, regardless of whether it is shiny, will be able to learn different attacks that it usually wouldn’t understand in Pokemon GO.

Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt and Ice Beam will be available at various times during the event. A trainer can teach a Bidoof these attacks by using a Charged TM. After the event is over, a trainer will need to use an Elite Charged TM to teach a Bidoof these attacks.

