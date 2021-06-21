How to catch a shiny Swinub in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon GO Swinub Spotlight Hour will begin on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The event will run from 6 PM – 7 PM local time.

Many trainers are currently looking for the best ways to prepare for the event and catch a Shiny Swinub.

Swinub is an Ice and Ground-type Pokemon that evolves into Piloswine and, eventually, Mamoswine. It is weak against Fire, Fighting, Grass, Water, and Steel moves.

Swinub's best moves in Pokemon GO are Powder Snow and Return. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is the best moveset for PVP battles.

The shiny version of Swinub is highly desirable, especially when trading. Shiny Swinubs come in a light green color as opposed to their typical brown.

Catching a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

While there is no specific way to catch a shiny Swinub in Pokemon GO, there are a number of tips that trainers can use during the spotlight hour.

The best way for a trainer to prepare for the Swinub Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO is by saving up their Pokecoins and buying incense. This will help attract as many Swinubs as possible during the spotlight hour.

It is essential to be as stocked up on Pokeballs as possible, as this will ensure the most chances of catching a shiny Swinub. Berries also give players a significant advantage when trying to catch a desirable Pokemon, so having those handy is a must.

Swinub is boosted by snowy and sunny weather, so Pokemon GO players have higher chances of encountering the Pokemon in such weather.

